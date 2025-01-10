Nitish Reddy gets hero's welcome

HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
January 10, 2025

IMAGE: Nitish Reddy gets a hero's welcome in Visakhapatnam, January 9, 2024. VIDEO: Kind courtesy Johns/X
 

Nitish Kumar Reddy was given a hero's welcome on his return from Australia after a creditable performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

He was garlanded and showered with petals at the airport in his hometown Visakhapatnam. Then, with his father standing in the back seat, Nitish was given an open jeep parade in his neighbourhood amidst beating drums in celebration of his return.

On this debut Test series, Nitish made some valuable contributions for India.

The 21 year old ended as the fourth-highest run-getter with 298 runs in five matches and nine innings at an average of 37.25, with a memorable Boxing Day Test century to his name.

He played some memorable counter-attacking knocks and also took five wickets at an average of 38 with best figures of 2/32.

