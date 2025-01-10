HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Kohli Seeks Spiritual Solace In Vrindavan

Kohli Seeks Spiritual Solace In Vrindavan

By REDIFF CRICKET
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 10, 2025 20:04 IST

x

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Bhajan Marg Official/Instagram
 

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan Dham with their children, Vamika and Akaay, to pay their respects to their spiritual guru, Premanand Maharaj.

The couple were seen engaging in conversations with Premanand Maharaj during the visit.

In the viral video, Anushka candidly shared her spiritual reflections, saying, 'Pichli baar jab hum aaye the toh mann mein kuch sawaal the, mujhe laga ke poochungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe unn sabne kuch na kuch vaisa sawaal kar liya tha (Last time we had come, I had a few questions in mind I wanted to ask. But everyone else who was there was asking similar questions).'

'When we were thinking of visiting you again, I'd been having a conversation with you in my mind,' Anushka added.

Kohli smiled warmly throughout the conversation.

Premanand Maharaj praised Kohli for the joy he brings millions. 'When he plays cricket, it gives the whole country happiness. When he wins a game for India, the whole country bursts crackers.'

The spiritual guru also responded with encouragement to Anushka's request for prem-bhakti (devotional love), saying, 'Both of you are very brave. To achieve all this in the world, to turn towards bhakti (devotion) is very difficult. I think you will certainly receive the answer for your devotion.'

 

As Kohli prepares for the ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy, his visit to Vrindavan serves as a moment of reflection, seeking strength and blessings to overcome recent challenges.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
Share:

RELATED STORIES

What Virat-Anushka Did In Vrindavan
What Virat-Anushka Did In Vrindavan
Kohli Recites Hanuman Chalisa...
Kohli Recites Hanuman Chalisa...
Virat-Anushka's Spiritual Break
Virat-Anushka's Spiritual Break
What Virushka Did In Uttarakhand
What Virushka Did In Uttarakhand
Virushka's Love Story Turns 7
Virushka's Love Story Turns 7

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

5 Amazing Benefits Of Raw Turmeric

webstory image 2

5 Ideal Republic Day Weekend Getaways Near Delhi

webstory image 3

Witches & Westerns On Your OTT Menu

VIDEOS

Family of 5 found dead at Meerut home1:37

Family of 5 found dead at Meerut home

Yogi inaugurates 'Maa Ki Rasoi' in Prayagraj, offering full meal for just Rs 92:54

Yogi inaugurates 'Maa Ki Rasoi' in Prayagraj, offering...

Trump breaks silence on viral moment with Obama at Carter's funeral2:25

Trump breaks silence on viral moment with Obama at...

India In Australia 2024-2025

India In Australia 2024-2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD