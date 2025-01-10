Kohli Seeks Spiritual Solace In Vrindavan

IMAGE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj. Photograph and video: Kind courtesy Bhajan Marg Official/Instagram

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Vrindavan Dham with their children, Vamika and Akaay, to pay their respects to their spiritual guru, Premanand Maharaj.

The couple were seen engaging in conversations with Premanand Maharaj during the visit.

In the viral video, Anushka candidly shared her spiritual reflections, saying, 'Pichli baar jab hum aaye the toh mann mein kuch sawaal the, mujhe laga ke poochungi lekin jo bhi baitha tha wahan pe unn sabne kuch na kuch vaisa sawaal kar liya tha (Last time we had come, I had a few questions in mind I wanted to ask. But everyone else who was there was asking similar questions).'

'When we were thinking of visiting you again, I'd been having a conversation with you in my mind,' Anushka added.

Kohli smiled warmly throughout the conversation.

Premanand Maharaj praised Kohli for the joy he brings millions. 'When he plays cricket, it gives the whole country happiness. When he wins a game for India, the whole country bursts crackers.'

The spiritual guru also responded with encouragement to Anushka's request for prem-bhakti (devotional love), saying, 'Both of you are very brave. To achieve all this in the world, to turn towards bhakti (devotion) is very difficult. I think you will certainly receive the answer for your devotion.'

As Kohli prepares for the ODI series against England and the ICC Champions Trophy, his visit to Vrindavan serves as a moment of reflection, seeking strength and blessings to overcome recent challenges.