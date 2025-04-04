HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Neeraj Chopra brings the world to his backyard

Neeraj Chopra brings the world to his backyard

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

April 04, 2025 17:24 IST

x

The much-anticipated, star-studded global javelin event in India, featuring double Olympic medallist Neeraj Chopra competing against some of the best in the business, will be held in Panchkula on May 24.

IMAGE: Neeraj Chopra is in the event's organising committee. Along with JSW Sports and Athletics Federation of India (AFI), he has been instrumental in getting the competition to the country. Photograph: Jeremy Lee/Reuters

The event has been christened as the Neeraj Chopra Classic as the Indian star is actively involved in its organisation. World Athletics, the sport's governing body, has granted a category A status to the event which will be held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

World Athletics website, however, does not list the event as part of its Continental Tour for which the calendar was published before the start of the season.

 

Earlier in January, World Athletics President Sebastian Coe had endorsed the event, saying it will help showcase India's ability to host top-level competitions.

Chopra is in the event's organising committee. Along with JSW Sports and Athletics Federation of India (AFI), he has been instrumental in getting the competition to the country.

Chopra and JSW Sports are keen to make the event an annual fixture in the World Athletics calendar "with an eye on adding more track and field disciplines to the meet".

AFI President Bahadur Singh Sagoo said that the event will raise the country's athletics profile.

"The event is being held at the same place where Neeraj had spent most of his junior camp. He must be wanting the event to be held in his home state. Hosting the event in the country with Neeraj's involvement is the best thing for Indian athletics," Sagoo told PTI.

The 27-year-old Chopra, who hails from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, trained at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula from 2012 to 2015.

He was shifted to national camp at NIS Patiala towards the end of 2015 despite finishing fifth at the National Games in Kerala, as current chief coach Radhakrishnan Nair saw his gymnast-like flexible body and fast hand speed.

Chopra, who recently roped in legendary javelin thrower Jan Zelezny as his coach, is expected to start his season at the Doha Diamond League Meeting on May 16. The event in Panchkula will be his second competition of the season.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Athletics prize money model is not one-size-fits-all'
'Athletics prize money model is not one-size-fits-all'
Harvinder lauds society's inclusivity for para athletes
Harvinder lauds society's inclusivity for para athletes
Female athletes forced into genetic test?
Female athletes forced into genetic test?
'He has been a promoter and supporter of these Games'
'He has been a promoter and supporter of these Games'
We must host the Olympics, be it in 2036 or 2046: Bhupathi
We must host the Olympics, be it in 2036 or 2046: Bhupathi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Smartest Outfits Modi Wore Abroad

webstory image 2

8 Countries: Pay & Become A Citizen. How Much?

webstory image 3

What's In Your Lunchbox? 10 Recipes To Make It Special

VIDEOS

Ramdas Athawale makes RS MPs burst into laughter in his iconic 'poetic' style7:22

Ramdas Athawale makes RS MPs burst into laughter in his...

Modi meets Yunus in Bangkok, first since Sheikh Hasina's ouster1:34

Modi meets Yunus in Bangkok, first since Sheikh Hasina's...

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus seated together at official dinner in Thailand1:37

PM Modi, Bangladesh's Yunus seated together at official...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD