January 04, 2019 08:42 IST

With just a few months to go for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, what is the nation's mood?

Will Narendra Damodardas Modi do an encore and storm into power once again, or will Rahul Gandhi at the head of a rag-tag alliance be able to snatch victory?

As the nation heads into a crucial election, we ask you, dear Rediff.com readers, what you think of the government's performance so far, and if it will be re-elected for another term. Take the poll below to tell us what you think.