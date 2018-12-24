The people who made headlines

Was it a miracle?

We won't know, but the rescue of 12 Thai boys -- making the Wild Boars soccer team -- and their coach was what movie scripts are made of!

On July 18 -- almost a month after they entered the Tham Luang Nang Non cave and were trapped by the rain -- they were released from hospital and cleared to return to their families.

The boys addressed the public for the first time at a press conference and spoke about what they had learned from the ordeal.

One boy said he would be 'more careful and live my life the fullest.'

Another said, 'This experience taught me to be more patient and strong.'

The mission to rescue the boys and the Wild Boars coach was an extraordinary international operation with hundreds of cave and rescue experts and military personnel from several countries pitching in.

Rescue divers first delivered food and medical supplies, and then an air tube to the boys to make sure they had enough oxygen to breathe.

They then escorted them out of the cave on stretchers guided by expert divers, one by one.

Photograph: Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters