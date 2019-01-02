30 moments from India in 2018

On January 12, the four senior-most Supreme Court judges -- Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurian Joseph -- held a press conference in the national capital, an event never seen before in India's judicial history.

The four judges said there was an immediate need to preserve the judiciary in the country if democracy had to be protected.

While many hailed the move, some questioned the judges's need to address the nation.

Nonetheless, the presser was indisputably an event no one will forget in a long time to come.

Photograph: Ravi Choudhary/PTI Photo