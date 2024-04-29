Has Gaikwad Booked Ticket to T20 WC?

Chennai Super Kings put on a masterclass performance to dismantle Sunrisers Hyderabad by a massive 78 runs in Chennai on Sunday, April 28, 2024, night.

Ruturaj Gaikwad led the charge with a scintillating 98, but the win was a collective effort with crucial contributions from Daryl Mitchell and Shivam Dube with the bat, and a dominant bowling display.

The batters who lit up Chepauk on Sunday...

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Photographs: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Gaikwad's blazing 98 runs off just 54 deliveries spearheaded CSK's emphatic win.

An early dismissal of his opening partner, Ajinkya Rahane, did little to faze him. Gaikwad continued to find the gaps with clinical efficiency, punishing any loose deliveries from the SRH bowlers.

Gaikwad's innings was a display of pure power and precision, laced with 10 boundaries and 3 towering sixes.

Taking centre stage from the start, Gaikwad reached his 17th IPL fifty in a mere 27 balls, showcasing his aggressive intent.

His strokeplay was a masterclass in timing and placement. He expertly navigated the innings, ensuring CSK capitalised on every scoring opportunity. His calculated assault during the Powerplay, coupled with his ability to adapt to the fielding restrictions, laid the foundation for CSK's formidable 212 for 3.

While he fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved century, Gaikwad's knock was a testament to his maturity and class as a batter

Daryl Mitchell

Daryl Mitchell played a crucial supporting role alongside Gaikwad, forging a balanced partnership that propelled CSK's innings forward.

While Gaikwad provided the early fireworks, Mitchell's knock was an exhibition of measured growth and impactful shot-making.

Despite a cautious start, he gradually found his rhythm, contributing significantly to the scoreboard. His maiden IPL fifty -- a knock reached in just 29 balls -- showcased his growing confidence at the crease.

The New Zealand all-rounder displayed his versatility with a range of powerful shots. He peppered his innings with consecutive boundaries and a well-executed scoop, proving his ability to adapt to the situation.

His dismissal ended the fruitful partnership, leaving CSK at 126/3 in 13.3 overs. Mitchell's innings, featuring 7 boundaries and 1 six, played a key role in propelling CSK's score forward alongside the aggressive Gaikwad.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube continued his impressive run of form, providing a late-innings power surge alongside Gaikwad. Facing disciplined bowling from SRH, Dube opted for an aggressive approach that yielded significant results.

His unbeaten 39 runs from just 20 deliveries was a masterclass in clean hitting. Four towering sixes and a boundary punctuated his innings, highlighting his impact on the match.

He launched a pair of sixes off T Natarajan, showcasing his ability to capitalise on loose deliveries. He repeated the feat against Pat Cummins, sending another six and a boundary sailing over the ropes.

Even after Gaikwad's dismissal in the final over, Dube remained composed, ensuring CSK finished strong. His ability to find the boundaries at crucial junctures underscored his value in the team's batting line-up.

Aiden Markram

For the second consecutive match, Sunrisers's chase fell apart spectacularly. After failing to reach the target against RCB, Sunday's 78 run defeat at Chepauk further exposes their struggles.

Amidst the wreckage, Aiden Markram emerged as a lone warrior, valiantly attempting to revive SRH's hopes.

Facing a mounting required run rate and a crumbling top order, Markram displayed immense resilience. He showcased glimpses of his batting prowess with a flurry of well-timed boundaries, compiling a determined 32 runs off just 26 deliveries. His four boundaries were a beacon of hope in an otherwise bleak chase.

As wickets fell around him like dominoes, Markram fought a solitary battle to stabilise the innings. Unfortunately, his valiant effort proved insufficient against CSK's relentless bowling attack and the daunting task at hand.

CSK Vs SRH: Who Batted Best?