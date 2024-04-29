News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Finish the Game Fast, Baby on the Way'

'Finish the Game Fast, Baby on the Way'

By REDIFF CRICKET
April 29, 2024 06:19 IST
Sakshi Dhoni

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni with Poorna Patel, left, Mittali Parulkar, Shardul Thakur's wife, Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife, and Anjum Khan, Shivam Dube's wife. Photograph: BCCI
 

Sakshi Dhoni had a special request for the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Sakshi Dhoni

Cheering from the stands, she shared a photo of her husband keeping wickets, accompanied by a plea.

Sakshi requested for the game to conclude swiftly as she mentioned the onset of contractions, expressing her excitement to soon become an aunt.

Sakshi Dhoni

'Please finish the game fast today. Baby is on the way... contractions have begun. Request from - to be 'Bua'.'

Sakshi Dhoni

Earlier in the match, Sakshi's animated reaction gained attention when hubby struck a boundary off the first ball he faced.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains undefeated this season, having batted in seven innings without being dismissed.

CSK

 

CSK

 

REDIFF CRICKET
