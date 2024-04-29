'Finish the Game Fast, Baby on the Way'

IMAGE: Sakshi Dhoni with Poorna Patel, left, Mittali Parulkar, Shardul Thakur's wife, Utkarsha Pawar, Ruturaj Gaikwad's wife, and Anjum Khan, Shivam Dube's wife. Photograph: BCCI

Sakshi Dhoni had a special request for the Chennai Super Kings during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai on Sunday, April 28, 2024.

Cheering from the stands, she shared a photo of her husband keeping wickets, accompanied by a plea.

Sakshi requested for the game to conclude swiftly as she mentioned the onset of contractions, expressing her excitement to soon become an aunt.

'Please finish the game fast today. Baby is on the way... contractions have begun. Request from - to be 'Bua'.'

Earlier in the match, Sakshi's animated reaction gained attention when hubby struck a boundary off the first ball he faced.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni remains undefeated this season, having batted in seven innings without being dismissed.