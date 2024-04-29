News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » PSG clinch record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose

PSG clinch record-extending 12th Ligue 1 title after Monaco lose

April 29, 2024 01:14 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Paris St Germain's Achraf Hakimi celebrates scoring their second goal with Goncalo Ramos. Photograph: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

Paris St Germain were confirmed as Ligue 1 champions for a record-extending 12th time on Sunday after second-placed AS Monaco lost 3-2 at Olympique Lyonnais.

PSG, who missed the chance to secure the title on Saturday when they drew 3-3 draw with Le Havre, have 70 points, 12 ahead of Monaco with three games remaining.

 

Monaco, despite taking an early lead at Lyon, fell to their first defeat in nine games, as PSG's domination of French football continues.

The visitors scored with a little over 20 seconds on the clock, with Wissam Ben Yedder tapping home Takumi Minamino's cross at the back post, but Monaco were 2-1 down within 25 minutes through goals from Alexandre Lacazette and Said Benrahma.

Ben Yedder brought the sides level again on the hour mark, heading home a floated ball into the box by Youssouf Fofana, but it was Lyon who found a winner six minutes from time with Fofana scoring from outside the area.

After Saturday's draw which kept the champagne on ice, PSG manager Luis Enrique was unconcerned, safe in the knowledge that their far superior goal difference meant their third successive league title was all but assured.

"We're champions. I don't care if there's a party or not," the coach said.

"We have a goal difference of plus 29 on the second place, I already feel like champions. Even if we don't score any more points, we'll be champions."

The Spaniard, who took over at PSG at the end of last season, was proved right, as they secured their 10th title in 12 seasons without having to play another game.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
People can talk anything, I know my game better: Kohli
People can talk anything, I know my game better: Kohli
Dhoni's new 'Samurai' hairdo steals spotlight
Dhoni's new 'Samurai' hairdo steals spotlight
Don't want to crib in middle of IPL: KKR head coach
Don't want to crib in middle of IPL: KKR head coach
PIX: Arsenal hang on to beat Spurs, maintain lead
PIX: Arsenal hang on to beat Spurs, maintain lead
IPL PIX: CSK hand SRH crushing 78-run loss
IPL PIX: CSK hand SRH crushing 78-run loss
There is no help for bowlers, rues Siraj
There is no help for bowlers, rues Siraj
Delhi Cong chief resigns over alliance with AAP
Delhi Cong chief resigns over alliance with AAP

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

PIX: Arsenal hang on to beat Spurs, maintain lead

PIX: Arsenal hang on to beat Spurs, maintain lead

Liverpool's title hopes fade after draw at West Ham

Liverpool's title hopes fade after draw at West Ham

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances