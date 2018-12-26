The conflicts that rocked the world

Venezuela saw bloody protests in 2018 and January 20 was like no other.

Security forces clashed with mourners for Oscar Perez at the main morgue in the Venuzuelan capital, Caracas.

Oscar Perez had been the leading man in an action film, a pilot who fought crime from parachutes with a dog strapped to his back.

In June, he commandeered a helicopter during protests, fired on the Venezuelan supreme court and unfurled a banner urging Venezuelans to rebel.

Perez was an actor, a detective and an insurgent.

To the government he was a terrorist.

To his followers he was a freedom fighter, a modern folk hero like Che Guevara.

Perez's end came on January 15. His body sat in a freezer at the Caracas morgue, with two bullet wounds and a cracked mandible, under armed guard.

On January 21, the government released the corpse, which was buried naked, except for a white sheet wrapped around it.

Photograph: Marco Bello/Reuters