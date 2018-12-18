Best moments 2018: Bull runs, royal weddings, supermoons!

As we near the end of another eventful year, 15 moments from the world of arts and culture.
Please come back soon for more in our 2018 series.
Kindly click on the image below to view the photographs in full screen.
A Super Blue Blood Moon sets behind Downside Abbey, a Benedictine monastery, in Stratton-on-the-Fosse in Somerset, England, February 1.
The Super Blue Blood Moon was the result of three lunar phenomena happening all at once: Not only was it the second full moon in January, but the moon was also closest to its nearest point to Earth in its orbit, and totally eclipsed by Earth's shadow.
The last time these events coincided was in 1866, 152 years ago.
Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Drum queen Raissa de Oliveira from the Beija-Flor samba school performs on the second night of the Carnival parade at the Sambadrome in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 13.
Photograph: Pilar Olivares/Reuters
A warden watches over Najin (front) and her daughter Patu, the last two northern white rhino females, in their enclosure at the Ol Pejeta Conservancy in Laikipia National Park, Kenya, March 7.
Photograph: Baz Ratner/Reuters
May 14, Kristen Stewart removed her heels while walking down the Cannes red carpet.
Some believe the actress did so to take a stand against the dress code at the film festival which has caused controversy for supposedly dictating that all female guests wear heels.
Photograph: Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry kisses his wife Meghan Markle as they leave St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, May 19.
The British monarchy was shaken up this year when the American actress married Prince Harry in a beautiful and elegant wedding.
Photograph: Ben Stansall/WPA Pool/Getty Images
May 25, Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood movie mogul, was arrested and arraigned on charges that he raped one woman and forced another to perform oral sex on him, months after he was accused by over 80 women, including prominent celebrities like Gywneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Ashley Judd, Uma Thurman and Asia Argento of sexual misconduct which sparked the global #MeToo movement.
Photograph: Shannon Stapleton/Reuters
A ballerina watches the broadcast of the World Cup quarter-final game between Russia and Croatia at the Mikhailovsky Theatre, July 7.
France won the World Cup after defeating Croatia in the final.
Photograph: Anton Vaganov/Reuters
Revellers run with Puerto de San Lorenzo's fighting bulls on the second day of the San Fermin Running of the Bulls festival, July 7, in Pamplona, Spain.
The annual Fiesta de San Fermin, made famous by Ernest Hemmingway's 1926 novel The Sun Also Rises, involves the daily running of the bulls through the historic heart of Pamplona to the bull ring.
Photograph: Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
Visitors celebrate on the opening day of the 2018 Oktoberfest beer festival, September 22, in Munich, Germany.
The Oktoberfest, the world's largest beer festival, drew in over 6 million visitors this year.
Photograph: Alexandra Beier/Getty Images
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern kisses her baby Neve after speaking at the United Nations General Assembly.
Ardern is being widely seen as a symbol of progress for women -- from being the youngest female premier to taking her baby to work.
Photograph: Carlo Allegri/Reuters
Members of the C de Barcellona built a human tower during the Tarragona Competition in Tarragona, Spain.
The 'Castellers' who build the human towers with precise techniques compete in groups, known as 'colles' at local festivals, aim to build the highest and most complex human tower.
The Catalan tradition is believed to have originated from human towers built at the end of the 18th century by dance groups and is part of Catalan culture.
Photograph: Maja Hitij/Getty Images
Sotheby's employees pose with Love is in the Bin by British artist Banksy at the auction house in London.
During Sotheby's contemporary art sale on October 5, the Banksy artwork Girl with Balloon shredded through the bottom of the frame as it was sold.
With Banksy being responsible for the shredding, the buyer agreed to proceed with the sale and the art work is now titled Love is in the Bin and worth more than the £1.04 million (Rs 94 million) paid.
Photograph: Jack Taylor/Getty Images
After Prince Harry's wedding, his cousin Princes Eugenie tied the knot with Jack Brooksbank October 12.
While much was spoken of Eugenie's wedding -- from the location (St George's Chapel) to her dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos, which featured a low back to show off her scars from the surgery she had at age 12 to correct her scoliosis, we couldn't help but chuckle at this image of the bridesmaids and page boys having fun.
Cheeky Savannah Phillips, the daughter of the queen's grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn, kept Prince George and the world entertained.
Photograph: Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images
Captain Gary Rattray from the Royal Regiment of Scotland at the Edinburgh Garden of Remembrance, October 29, in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Members of the British armed forces and veterans attended the event which marks the start of the two-week Remembrance period.
It also marked 100 years since the end of the First World War.
Britain marked the occasion with Prince Charles laying a wreath at the Cenotaph on behalf of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.
Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
Ballerinas at the Municipal Theatre ballet school prepare backstage before a rehearsal for their year-end performance, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Photograph: Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
this
Comment
article