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Home  » News » US pushed Pak to convince Iran for ceasefire over oil price concerns: Report

US pushed Pak to convince Iran for ceasefire over oil price concerns: Report

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
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April 09, 2026 10:33 IST

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Amid rising oil price concerns, Pakistan played a crucial role in brokering a temporary ceasefire between the US and Iran, acting as a key intermediary between the two nations.

Donald Trump Shehbaz Sharif Iran ceasefire

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during a world leaders' summit on ending the Gaza war, in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, on October 13, 2025. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points

  • The White House, concerned about rising oil prices, enlisted Pakistan to mediate a temporary ceasefire with Iran.
  • Pakistan's army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, played a key role in relaying messages between Iranian officials and the White House.
  • The US believed Iran would be more receptive to the ceasefire offer if it came from a neutral Muslim-majority nation like Pakistan.
  • Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif publicly announced the two-week ceasefire proposal, framing it as a Pakistani initiative.

Worried about surging oil prices and surprised by a resilient Iranian regime, the White House pushed Pakistan to broker a temporary ceasefire with Tehran, The Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

For weeks the Trump administration was leaning on Islamabad to convince the Iranians to agree to a pause in fighting where it would reopen the Strait of Hormuz, the newspaper said, quoting "people familiar with the talks".

"Pakistan's crucial role, as a Muslim-majority neighbour and intermediary, was to sell it to Tehran," the report said.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran as proposed by Pakistan.

Trump, worried about surging oil prices and surprised by a resilient Iranian regime, was eager for a ceasefire since at least his first threat on March 21 to "obliterate" Iran's power plants, according to five people familiar with the Pakistan-led back channel, the Times reported.

Pakistan's Diplomatic Efforts

It said Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir and other senior Pakistani officials began passing messages between Iranian political and military figures and the White House soon after Trump issued his first ultimatum to open the strait.

The FT report said that Munir embarked on a flurry of calls to top US officials, including Trump, Vice President J D Vance and special envoy Steve Witkoff as Trump ratcheted up pressure to "obliterate" Iran and set April 7 as the deadline.

"The US and Pakistan believed Iran was more likely to accept the US-backed offer if it was delivered by a Muslim-majority neighbour state that had emphasised its neutrality throughout the conflict," the report said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif made the two-week proposal public on social media after Munir spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Sharif, who framed the deal as Pakistan's initiative, mistakenly included a subject line at the top of his post: "draft - Pakistan's PM message on X", it said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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