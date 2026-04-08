US-Iran truce: Shehbaz Sharif's X post gaffe goes viral

The controversy began when the prime minister's account shared a message that included the heading: 'Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X.'

IMAGE: Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo/Reuters

Key Points A post by Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif was published with a visible 'Draft' label, then edited.

The edit removed the label but retained the original diplomatic content.

The message referenced Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz, raising geopolitical stakes.

Incident fuels questions over internal communication lapses and handling of sensitive messaging.

A social media post by Shehbaz Sharif has triggered widespread debate after an apparent 'draft' message was mistakenly published on X and later edited.

The incident quickly drew attention online, with users scrutinising the edit history and questioning the circumstances behind the initial post.

'Draft' Label Raises Questions

The controversy began when the prime minister's account shared a message that included the heading: 'Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X.'

The inclusion of the word 'Draft' suggested that the post may not have been intended for public release in its original form.

Within a short span, the post was edited, removing the draft label but retaining the core content.

Content of the Original and Edited Posts

The original text of the post read: 'Draft - Pakistan's PM Message on X Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully, with the potential to lead to substantive results in the near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open the Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture. We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve the conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.'

The edited version read: 'Diplomatic efforts for peaceful settlement of the ongoing war in the Middle East are progressing steadily, strongly and powerfully, with the potential to lead to substantive results in the near future. To allow diplomacy to run its course, I earnestly request President Donald Trump to extend the deadline for two weeks. Pakistan, in all sincerity, requests the Iranian brothers to open the Strait of Hormuz for a corresponding period of two weeks as a goodwill gesture. We also urge all warring parties to observe a ceasefire everywhere for two weeks to allow diplomacy to achieve the conclusive termination of war, in the interest of long-term peace and stability in the region.'

Geopolitical Undertones Amplify Reaction

While the content remained largely unchanged, the removal of the 'Draft' tag did little to contain the reaction.

References to Donald Trump and the Strait of Hormuz added geopolitical weight to the message, amplifying curiosity around its intent.

Questions Over Messaging Lapses

The episode has since fuelled speculation about internal communication lapses and the handling of sensitive diplomatic messaging in the digital age.

The post was reportedly intended as a response to the US plan to suspend bombing for two weeks and consider Iran's 'workable' 10-point proposal.