Trump hails Iran ceasefire, says US will 'hang around'

Trump added that the United States would assist in managing the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.

IMAGE: Demonstrators protest against military action in Iran outside the White House in Washington, DC, on April 7, 2026. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump hails ceasefire as a 'big day for world peace'.

US to assist with traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump says US will 'hang around' to ensure smooth implementation.

Iran agrees to pause military operations and allow safe passage.

Two-week truce may lead to broader talks and a possible peace summit.

United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday said it was a 'big day for world peace' as the US-Iran conflict moved towards a ceasefire.

Trump added that the United States would assist in managing the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz.

US to 'Hang Around' for Stability

'A big day for world peace! Iran wants it to happen; they've had enough! Likewise, so has everyone else! The United States of America will be helping with the traffic buildup in the Strait of Hormuz. There will be lots of positive action! Big money will be made. Iran can start the reconstruction process. We'll be loading up with supplies of all kinds, and just 'hangin' around' in order to make sure that everything goes well. I feel confident that it will. Just like we are experiencing in the US, this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!' Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Backdrop: Two-Week Ceasefire Announcement

The post came after Trump suspended the 'bombing and attack' campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week, double-sided ceasefire and stating that Iran's 10-point proposal was workable.

In an earlier post, he said the 10-point proposal would serve as the basis for negotiating a permanent deal, while reiterating that the US has achieved most of its military objectives.

Pakistan's Role in De-escalation

'Based on conversations with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir of Pakistan, and wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, and subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate, and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks. This will be a double-sided ceasefire!' Trump said.

Iran Accepts Conditional Pause

The Iranian side also accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, along with a pause in military operations.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi posted the country's response on X, stating that Iran would cease its military operations if it was not attacked.

'Considering the request by the US for negotiations based on its 15-point proposal, as well as the announcement by POTUS about acceptance of the general framework of Iran’s 10-point proposal as a basis for negotiations, I hereby declare on behalf of Iran's Supreme National Security Council: If attacks against Iran are halted, our powerful armed forces will cease their defensive operations. For a period of two weeks, safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz will be possible via coordination with Iran’s armed forces and with due consideration of technical limitations,' Araghchi wrote.

The two-week pause is likely to pave the way for more comprehensive negotiations between the US and Iran, and could potentially lead to a peace summit in Islamabad.