Iran confirms participation in Pak-hosted peace talks with US

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed Iran's participation in crucial peace talks with the US, but it is not immediately clear will represent Tehran at the negotiations in Islamabad.

IMAGE: Demonstrators protest against military action in Iran after US President Donald Trump said that he had agreed to a two-week ceasefire with Iran, less than two hours before his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face widespread attacks on its civilian infrastructure, outside the White House in Washington, DC, US, April 7, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Reuters

Key Points The peace talks follow a conditional two-week ceasefire agreement between the US and Iran, including the opening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for Iran's willingness to engage in negotiations aimed at restoring peace to the region.

Pakistan reaffirms its commitment to collaborating with allies to promote regional and global peace and stability through diplomatic efforts.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has confirmed Tehran's participation in Pakistan-facilitated peace talks with the US in Islamabad, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday.

Shehbaz said he held a "warm and substantive" telephone conversation with President Pezeshkian, hours after the US and Iran agreed on a conditional two-week ceasefire that included the opening of the Strait of Hormuz for shipping.

"I conveyed my deep appreciation for the wisdom and sagacity of the Iranian leadership in accepting Pakistan's offer to host peace talks in Islamabad later this week to work jointly for the return of peace to the region," he said.

"President Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's participation in the upcoming negotiations and expressed appreciation for Pakistan's efforts, while conveying his best wishes for the people of Pakistan," Shehbaz added.

It was not immediately clear who would represent Iran at the negotiations in Islamabad.

According to the PM Office, their conversation lasted for over 45 minutes.

Shehbaz also conveyed his respects to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

"Pakistan remains committed to working closely with all its friends and partners to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond," he said.

Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

The US and Israel jointly attacked Iran on February 28, killing Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several top commanders. The retaliation by the Islamic Republic extended the war to the entire Gulf region.