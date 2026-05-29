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Jharkhand Police Nab PLFI Chief Commander Amrit Horo

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 29, 2026 16:28 IST

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Jharkhand Police have successfully apprehended Amrit Horo, the chief commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), marking a significant victory against Maoist splinter groups in the region.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand Police arrested Amrit Horo, the chief commander of the banned PLFI.
  • Horo had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and faces 50 criminal cases.
  • The arrest took place during a raid in the Mahugaon forest area.
  • An automatic pistol, cartridges, mobile phones, and a PLFI pamphlet were recovered.
  • Horo was leading the PLFI after the arrest of Dinesh Gope and the death of Martin Kerketta.

Jharkhand Police has arrested the chief commander of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of the Maoists, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, a senior official said on Friday.

Details of the Arrest

The accused, identified as Amrit Horo (34), alias Mecho, alias Surya, was arrested on Thursday during a raid in Mahugaon forest area within Ranchi district's Lapung police station limits following a tip-off that he, along with some associates, had assembled there to execute a crime, the official said.

 

"Based on information, a special squad comprising the Quick Response Team (QRT) and other police personnel conducted a raid, cordoned off the area and arrested Horo. He had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and at least 50 criminal cases are pending against him in several districts, including Chaibasa, Khunti, Gumla and Ranchi," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.

Recovered Items and Leadership

An automatic pistol, four cartridges, three mobile phones and a pamphlet of the outfit were recovered from his possession, the SSP said.

The officer said after the arrest of Dinesh Gope and the killing of Martin Kerketta in an encounter, Horo had been leading the banned outfit.

He described Horo's arrest as the final nail in the coffin of the PLFI.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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