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Jharkhand Police Nab Nine PLFI Rebels in Vehicle Torching Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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March 20, 2026 22:16 IST

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Jharkhand Police have apprehended nine PLFI rebels, successfully solving a vehicle arson case linked to extortion demands from a road construction company in Simdega district.

Key Points

  • Jharkhand Police arrested nine rebels linked to the banned PLFI.
  • The arrests are connected to the torching of vehicles used in road construction in Jaldega, Simdega district.
  • The PLFI rebels allegedly demanded money from the construction company.
  • Police seized 10 mobile phones from the arrested individuals.

Jharkhand Police has arrested nine rebels linked to the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) and claimed to have solved a case of torching of vehicles used in road construction at Jaldega in Simdega district, an official said on Friday.

SP Shrikant S Khotre said a case was registered at Jaldega police station on January 26 after two vehicles belonging to a private construction company were set on fire allegedly by PLFI activists.

 

"The rebels had partially burnt the vehicles and pasted posters demanding money from the company engaged in road construction at Karimati Pangur. A special team was constituted under the SDPO (Sadar), and based on intelligence inputs and technical analysis, nine PLFI members were arrested," he said.

According to the complaint, unidentified miscreants torched the vehicles on the intervening night of January 25 and 26 and pasted posters warning of dire consequences if money was not paid.

Details of the Arrested PLFI Rebels

The arrested have been identified as Justin Topno alias James Topno, Herman Topno, Karan Lohra, Siddhant Kumar Chik Baraik, Dinesh Barwa, Mangal Topno, Ashish Minj and Amit Kumar.

Police have also seized 10 mobile phones from their possession.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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