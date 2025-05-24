HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Top Maoist with Rs 10L bounty among two killed in Jharkhand encounter

Top Maoist with Rs 10L bounty among two killed in Jharkhand encounter

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 24, 2025 12:04 IST

x

Two Maoists, including Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad supremo Pappu Lohra, who was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head, were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Latehar district on Saturday morning, police said.

IMAGE: File image of security personnel carrying out an anti-Maoist operation. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lohra, the chief of the Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), a Maoist splinter group, and his associate were killed during an anti-Maoist operation, conducted jointly by the Central Reserve Police Force and the Jharkhand police, in a forest under the Latehar Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

"Two Maoists were killed in a gunfight with security forces. The police have recovered their bodies," Palamu DIG YS Ramesh told PTI.

 

The police said the bodies of Lohra and another person, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, have been recovered.

One dreaded member of the group, who was injured, has been arrested, and an INSAS rifle has been recovered from him, sources said.

Acting on a tip-off that Lohra and his associates were in the forest, a team of security personnel led by Latehar superintendent of police Kumar Gaurav launched a search operation, the police officer said.

"As the Maoists spotted the security personnel, they fired targeting them, and the team retaliated," he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Over 26 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Over 26 Naxalites killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
Four Maoists killed in encounter in Gadchiroli
Four Maoists killed in encounter in Gadchiroli
What Is Operation Kagar About?
What Is Operation Kagar About?
Long hunt ends: Maoist chief Basavaraju gunned down
Long hunt ends: Maoist chief Basavaraju gunned down
Top Maoist leader Basavaraju's killing major setback for outfit
Top Maoist leader Basavaraju's killing major setback for outfit

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

What To Expect When iPhone 17 Air Launches This Year

webstory image 2

8 Delightful Places To Go To From Cannes

webstory image 3

8 Places From The World Of Sherlock Holmes & Doyle

VIDEOS

Pune farmer grows exotic global mango varieties3:09

Pune farmer grows exotic global mango varieties

From Wetlands to Wildlife: Gujarat's Model for Biodiversity Protection2:39

From Wetlands to Wildlife: Gujarat's Model for...

Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in black as they arrive in Mumbai post-Cannes0:31

Aishwarya, Aaradhya twin in black as they arrive in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD