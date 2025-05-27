Maoist commander carrying Rs 15 lakh bounty killed in Jharkhand

A commander of the banned Communist Party of India-Maoist was killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a senior police official said on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Security forces during an anti-Maoist operation in Jharkhand. Photograph: ANI Photo

Another red rebel, who is carrying a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, has been injured in the encounter, he said.

Several weapons, including a self-loading rifle, were recovered during the search operation after the gunfight, police said.

The encounter between security forces and Maoists broke out between Barwahi and Naiya villages in Hussainabad on Monday, police said.

"The body of a CPI-Maoist has been recovered, following an intense gunfight between the security forces and red rebels in Palamu.

Palamu superintendent of police Reeshma Ramesan said, "We received a tip-off yesterday about two Maoists, including Nitesh Yadav who carries a bounty of Rs 15 lakh, along with their associates, gathered at a location between Barwahi and Naiya villages in Hussainabad police jurisdiction, planning to carry out an incident."

She added that a joint operation team, comprising Jharkhand Jaguar, CRPF and local police, was formed. Based on the tip, the team conducted a search operation in the area.

"As soon as the Maoists spotted the security personnel, they opened fire. The team retaliated, resulting in the death of Tulsi Bhuiyan. We also recovered an SLR, a magazine, and other daily-use items from the spot," she said.

Ramesan stated that the search operation is still ongoing.

Palamu Zonal IG Sunil Bhaskar said police fired 300 rounds of bullets and the exchange of fire lasted for about 12 hours.

He said at least six Maoists were involved in the exchange of fire.

The security forces have launched a massive anti-Naxal operation here and three dreaded Maoists were neutralised in the last few days, including one on Monday.

In the adjoining Latehar district, Manish Yadav, a member of the banned CPI (Maoist), who was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head, was killed in a gunfight with security forces on Monday, while another red rebel was arrested.

Arrested Maoist Kundan Singh Kharwar, a zonal commander of the organisation, was carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and two X-95 automatic rifles and ammunition were recovered from his possession.

Manish and Kundan had been active in CPI (Maoist) for the past 12 years, and while Manish was wanted in 40 cases, Kundan in 27.

Both of them were involved in several incidents, including an encounter on January 7, 2013 at Amwatikar Tola under the Barwadih Police Station limits, in which 10 police personnel were killed and 15 injured.

Earlier on May 24, Pappu Lohra, the chief of the proscribed Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh and his associate Prabhat Ganjhu, the sub-zonal commander of the organisation, were killed during an operation.

Ganjhu was carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head.

Lohra was wanted in 98 cases, including murder, extortion, and arson, in several districts such as Lohardaga, Gumla, Chatra, Palamu, and Latehar, while Ganjhu was wanted in 15.

Both were allegedly involved in the killing of Jharkhand Jaguar deputy commandant Rajesh Kumar during an operation in September 2021.