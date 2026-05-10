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Jharkhand Police Arrest Two PLFI Members In Khunti

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 10, 2026 10:42 IST

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Jharkhand police have arrested two members of the outlawed Maoist splinter group, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), in Khunti district, foiling a potential major incident.

Key Points

  • Two PLFI members arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district during a police raid.
  • The arrests occurred in Jilinga forest based on a tip-off about PLFI activities.
  • Police recovered country-made pistols and ammunition from the arrested individuals.
  • The PLFI members were allegedly planning a major incident and levy collection.

Two members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), an outlawed Maoist splinter group, were arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Sunday.

Arrest Operation In Jilinga Forest

The duo was apprehended during a raid in Jilinga forest on Saturday, they said.

 

"Khunti SP received a tip-off that PLFI members had gathered in Jilinga forest to carry out a major incident, expand their organisation, and collect levy in the area. Based on the information, a team was set up and the two were arrested," a police statement said.

Weapons Recovered From PLFI Members

Two country-made pistols and two rounds of ammunition were also recovered from their possession, it stated.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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