Jharkhand Police Arrest Two PLFI Members In Khunti

Jharkhand police have arrested two members of the outlawed Maoist splinter group, People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), in Khunti district, foiling a potential major incident.

Key Points Two PLFI members arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district during a police raid.

The arrests occurred in Jilinga forest based on a tip-off about PLFI activities.

Police recovered country-made pistols and ammunition from the arrested individuals.

The PLFI members were allegedly planning a major incident and levy collection.

Two members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), an outlawed Maoist splinter group, were arrested in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Sunday.

Arrest Operation In Jilinga Forest

The duo was apprehended during a raid in Jilinga forest on Saturday, they said.

"Khunti SP received a tip-off that PLFI members had gathered in Jilinga forest to carry out a major incident, expand their organisation, and collect levy in the area. Based on the information, a team was set up and the two were arrested," a police statement said.

Weapons Recovered From PLFI Members

Two country-made pistols and two rounds of ammunition were also recovered from their possession, it stated.