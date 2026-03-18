Five Maoists Arrested in Chatra, PLFI Commander Surrenders in Khunti

In a major crackdown, Jharkhand police have arrested five Maoist rebels and secured the surrender of a PLFI commander, highlighting the state's efforts to combat Naxal activity and promote rehabilitation.

Key Points Five TSPC members were arrested in Chatra district with arms and ammunition.

A PLFI area commander carrying a reward of Rs one lakh surrendered in Khunti.

The arrests and surrender are attributed to the Jharkhand government's rehabilitation policy and police pressure.

Recovered items include mobile phones, pistols, cartridges, pamphlets, a stolen motorcycle, and walkie-talkie sets.

Five members of the banned Maoist outfit Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) were arrested on Wednesday along with arms and ammunition in Jharkhand's Chatra district, police said.

A PLFI "area commander", who was carrying a reward of Rs one lakh on his head, also surrendered at Khunti, police said.

Both TSPC and the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) are splinter groups of the CPI(Maoist).

The suspects were nabbed after Chatra Superintendent of Police (SP) Sumit Agarwal received a tip-off that some TSPC members had gathered near Benti ground under Piparwar police station limits to carry out some subversive activity, a police officer said.

Tandwa SDPO Prabhat Ranjan Barwar said, "Six mobile phones, a country-made pistol, two cartridges, 10 pamphlets, and a stolen motorcycle were recovered from them."

During interrogation, it has come to light that the accused were involved in a firing incident on March 11, the SDPO said.

Police said detailed information has also been received about other accused persons, against whom raids are being conducted.

PLFI Commander Surrenders

In a related incident, PLFI "area commander" Habil Munda surrendered before Khunti deputy commissioner Ronita R and Superintendent of Police Khunti, Manish Toppo.

Habil Munda, a resident of Bamhani village under Murhu police station area, has over 20 cases related to rebel activities lodged against him in different police stations of Khunti district.

The deputy commissioner presented a cheque of Rs 1 lakh, the reward amount, to Habil in the presence of his wife and his five-month-old son.

SP Manish Toppo told reporters that at the time of surrender, Habil handed over to the police a 9mm pistol, a 7.65 mm pistol, a country-made handgun and 13 cartridges, besides two walkie-talkie sets.

"He surrendered, taking advantage of the new rehabilitation and surrender policy of the Jharkhand government and continuous pressure exerted by security forces against extremist outfits," said Toppo.