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Jharkhand Police Nab PLFI Chief Commander Amrit Horo

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

May 29, 2026 17:53 IST

Jharkhand Police have successfully apprehended Amrit Horo, the chief commander of the banned PLFI Maoist splinter group, marking a significant victory in the fight against insurgency in the region.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Amrit Horo, the 'chief commander' of the banned PLFI, has been arrested by Jharkhand Police.
  • Horo had a bounty of Rs 10 lakh on his head and faces 50 criminal cases.
  • The arrest occurred during a raid in the Mahugaon forest area of Ranchi district.
  • An automatic pistol, cartridges, mobile phones, and PLFI pamphlets were recovered from Horo.
  • Horo's arrest is considered a major blow to the PLFI after the capture of Dinesh Gope.

The Jharkhand Police has arrested the 'chief commander' of the banned People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a splinter group of the Maoists, who carried a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, a senior official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Amrit Horo (34), alias Mecho, alias Surya, was arrested on Thursday during a raid in Mahugaon forest area within Ranchi district's Lapung police station limits, following a tip-off that he, along with some associates, had assembled there to execute a crime, the official said.

 

Details of the Arrest and Recovery

"Based on information, a special squad comprising the Quick Response Team (QRT) and other police personnel conducted a raid, cordoned off the area and arrested Horo. At least 50 criminal cases are pending against him in several districts, including Chaibasa, Khunti, Gumla and Ranchi," Ranchi SSP Rakesh Ranjan said.

An automatic pistol, four cartridges, three mobile phones and a pamphlet of the outfit were recovered from his possession, Ranjan said.

Impact on PLFI Operations

The officer said after the arrest of Dinesh Gope and the killing of Martin Kerketta in an encounter, Horo had been leading the banned outfit.

He described Horo's arrest as the final nail in the coffin for the PLFI.

The SSP said police are interrogating him to arrest his other associates.

Recent Surrenders and Arrests

A total of 27 Maoists, including several senior commanders, had surrendered before the police in Ranchi on May 21.

Among the surrendered Maoists, seven were 'sub-zonal commanders', including Sagen Aangariya alias Dokol (50), wanted in 123 cases; Gadi Munda alias Gulshan (34), wanted in 48 cases, and Nagendra Munda alias Prabhant Munda (50), who was wanted in 38 criminal cases.

Six 'area commanders' also laid down arms. Of the seven, five carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each.

On May 23, two Naxals, including Shiva Narayan Singh alias Shiva, a 'sub-zonal commander' of the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP), were arrested in Latehar district.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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