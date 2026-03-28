Elon Musk joined Trump-Modi phone call on Gulf War: Report

Elon Musk's unexpected participation in a phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi concerning the Iran crisis has sparked curiosity and speculation about his role in international affairs.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk share a candid moment during a bilateral meeting at Blair House, in Washington, DC on February 14, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Elon Musk reportedly joined a phone call between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi regarding the Iran crisis.

The inclusion of Elon Musk suggests improved relations with President Trump after a previous falling out.

The purpose of Musk's participation in the call and whether he spoke remain unclear.

The White House confirmed a productive conversation between Trump and Modi.

Billionaire Elon Musk joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump earlier this week, the New York Times reported.

Trump had called Modi to discuss the war with Iran on Tuesday, the first interaction between the two leaders since Israel and the US' military strikes on Iran began on February 28.

Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis, the New York Times reported quoting unnamed US officials.

Modi, Trump had productive conversation: White House

"President Trump has a great relationship with Prime Minister Modi, and this was a productive conversation," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement to PTI.

The New York Times report said the inclusion of Musk, confirmed by two US officials, suggests that the world's richest man is back on better terms with the president.

Trump and Musk had a falling out last year following the billionaire's departure from the government, where he had been tasked with slashing the work force.

The report said it is unclear why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke.

It was the first conversation between the two leaders since the West Asia conflict began on February 28.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Modi underlined the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible, noting that it is vital for global peace, stability and economic well-being.