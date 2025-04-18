HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Modi speaks to Elon Musk amid Trump tariff war

Source: PTI
April 18, 2025 15:09 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Elon Musk, world's richest person with a strong influence in the US administration, on Friday as they discussed the immense potential for collaboration in areas of technology and innovation.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Tesla CEO Elon Musk at Blair House in Washington, DC. Photograph: @narendramodi/X

Modi said on X after speaking to Musk, whose business empire includes Tesla and SpaceX, that they discussed various issues.

"Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation," he said.

 

Modi added, "India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains."

Musk is considered one of the most influential persons in the Donald Trump administration and is spearheading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) aimed at cutting government expenditure and reducing federal workforce.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
