Modi speaks to Iranian President on phone after US strikes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday conveyed to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian India's 'deep concern' over Iran's conflict with Israel and called for immediate de-escalation of the situation through 'dialogue and diplomacy'.

IMAGE: Gurukul Students paint posters displaying art to stop the Israel-Iran conflict, in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The phone conversation between Modi and Pezeshkian came hours after the United States bombed three major nuclear sites -- Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan -- in Iran, bringing itself into the Israel-Iran conflict.

In a social media post, Modi said he expressed 'deep concern' at the recent escalations and that dialogue and diplomacy are the way forward for early restoration of regional peace.

"We discussed in detail about the current situation. Expressed deep concern at the recent escalations," Modi said.

"Reiterated our call for immediate de-escalation, dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward and for early restoration of regional peace, security and stability," the prime minister added.

The US attack on the Iranian nuclear facilities triggered fears of a wider regional conflict, with many leading countries and blocs calling for restraint.

Soon after American B-2 bombers struck the Iranian installations, US President Donald Trump said the Iranian nuclear facilities were 'completely and totally obliterated'.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the US has committed a 'grave violation' of the UN Charter, international law and the nuclear non-proliferation treaty by attacking Iran's 'peaceful nuclear installations'.

"The events this morning are outrageous and will have everlasting consequences. Each and every member of the UN must be alarmed over this extremely dangerous, lawless and criminal behaviour," he said.

Iran reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, he said in a statement.

The 27-nation European Union urged all sides to step back and return to the negotiating table.

"I urge all sides to step back, return to the negotiating table and prevent further escalation," EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said.

The EU foreign ministers will be discussing the situation on Monday.

The UK and many other nations have also appealed for calm.

However, China and Russia are yet to officially react to the unfolding situation arising out of the US bombing.