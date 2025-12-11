HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Modi dials Trump, discusses economic ties, trade deal

Source: PTI
December 11, 2025 20:47 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump that focused on enhancing economic ties at a time when the two countries are eyeing a trade deal.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra D Modi with US President Donald J Trump at the White House, February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

The two leaders exchanged views on expanding cooperation in trade, critical technologies, energy, defence and security, officials said.

Both leaders also agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, they said.

 

Modi and Trump also reviewed progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, they said.

The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the steady strengthening of bilateral cooperation across all domains.

Modi and Trump underlined the importance of sustaining momentum in shared efforts to enhance bilateral trade, the officials said.

The leaders also exchanged views on expanding cooperation in critical technologies, energy, defence and security, and other priority areas that are central to the implementation of the India-?U.S. COMPACT (Catalyzing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st century, they added.

The leaders also discussed various regional and global developments and agreed to work closely to address shared challenges and advance common interests, the officials said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
