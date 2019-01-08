After Afghan library jibe, Modi and Trump talk over phone

January 08, 2019 09:53 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States president Donald Trump held a telephonic conversation during which they took positive note of bilateral cooperation in areas of defence, counter terrorism and energy, officials said.

During the conversation, they exchanged new year greetings and expressed satisfaction at the continued growth of the India-US strategic partnership in 2018, they said.

They also appreciated developments such as the launch of the new two plus two dialogue mechanism and the first ever trilateral summit of India, US and Japan.

The two leaders also took positive note of the growing bilateral cooperation in defence, counter-terrorism and energy, besides the co-ordination on regional and global issues, the officials said.

During the conversation that took place last evening, Modi and trump also agreed to continue to work together for further strengthening of India-US relation in 2019.