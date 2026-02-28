HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » When US, Israel Attacked Iran

February 28, 2026 18:46 IST

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran marking a significant escalation in Middle East tensions.

Explosions were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and Iran's airspace was closed as residents fled urban areas amid widespread panic.

Schools and universities were shut down, and long lines formed at gas stations as fear spread across the nation.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired missiles at several US military bases in the Gulf, including facilities in Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain, in response to the attacks.

 

US Israel Attack Iran

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the Azadi Square area following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States, in Tehran, February 28, 2026, here and below. Photograph: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters/ANI Video Grab

 

US Israel Attack Iran

Photograph: WANA via Reuters/ANI Video Grab

 

US Israel Attack Iran

Photograph: WANA via Reuters/ANI Video Grab

 

US Israel Attack Iran

Photograph: WANA via Reuters/ANI Video Grab

 

US Israel Attack Iran

Photograph: WANA via Reuters/ANI Video Grab

 

US Israel Attack Iran

IMAGE: Vehicles burn in Tehran, in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via /Reuters

 

US Israel Attack Iran

IMAGE: Flames rise in an area in Tehran, in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via-Reuters

 

US Israel Attack Iran

IMAGE: People gather near burnt vehicles in Tehran in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via/Reuters

 

US Israel Attack Iran

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via /Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

