When US, Israel Attacked Iran

On Saturday, February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched coordinated military strikes on Iran marking a significant escalation in Middle East tensions.

Explosions were heard in the Iranian capital, Tehran, and Iran's airspace was closed as residents fled urban areas amid widespread panic.

Schools and universities were shut down, and long lines formed at gas stations as fear spread across the nation.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps fired missiles at several US military bases in the Gulf, including facilities in Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain, in response to the attacks.

IMAGE: Smoke billows from the Azadi Square area following the pre-emptive strike from Israel and the United States, in Tehran, February 28, 2026, here and below. Photograph: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters/ANI Video Grab

IMAGE: Vehicles burn in Tehran, in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via /Reuters

IMAGE: Flames rise in an area in Tehran, in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via-Reuters

IMAGE: People gather near burnt vehicles in Tehran in this screengrab obtained from social media video released on February 28, 2026. Photograph: Social Media/via/Reuters

Photograph: Majid Asgaripour/WANA via /Reuters

