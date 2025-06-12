No hard feelings: Trump accepts Elon Musk's apology

United States President Donald Trump has said that it was 'very nice' of Elon Musk to apologise after billionaire entreprenuer admitted he had gone 'too far' in his personal attacks during a public fallout between the two men last week.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Elon Musk in Brownsville, Texas, on November 19, 2024. Photograph: Brandon Bell/Pool via Reuters

"Look, I have no hard feelings," Trump said in an interview to New York Post's debut podcast episode 'Pod Force One'.

Trump said that he could 'patch things up' with the Tesla CEO.. "I was really surprised that that happened. He went after a bill that's phenomenal. ...He just -- I think he feels very badly that he said that, actually."

When asked whether he would ever go back to a regular relationship with Musk, Trump told the interviewer Miranda Devine on the New York Post podcast, "I guess I could, but we have to straighten out the country."

"And my sole function now is getting this country back to a level higher than it's ever been. And I think we can do that," he said in the New York Post interview

Musk, 53, had on Wednesday took to X to write, 'I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.'

Prior to posting on X, CNN reported on June 11 citing two anonymous sources that Musk called President Donald Trump Monday night, after Vice President J D Vance and White House chief of staff Susie Wiles spoke by phone on Friday with the tech billionaire and the three discussed the feud.

The spat was triggered when Musk who had stepped back from his White House role where he headed the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge), opposed the 'big beautiful bill' introduced in Congress, and termed it as a 'disgusting abomination'.

The Tesla CEO who was once Trump's 'first buddy' had in a series of social media messages claimed the Republican leader would not have won the 2024 US election without his help and suggesting the president was responsible for preventing the release of files on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein due to his past association with the late financier.

Trump in his response said Musk had "lost his mind" and threatened to cancel his government contracts, which have an estimated value of $38 billion.

"I think it's a very bad thing, because he's very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the president," Trump said in an interview with NBC.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Republican lawmakers and high-profile Trump allies have spent the last week quietly reaching out to Musk, urging him to not only reconcile with the president, but also support his domestic policy bill.