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Home  » News » Trump dials Modi, discusses opening Strait of Hormuz

Trump dials Modi, discusses opening Strait of Hormuz

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
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March 24, 2026 19:24 IST

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Prime Minister Modi and President Trump addressed the critical situation in the Middle East, emphasising the need to keep the Strait of Hormuz open for secure passage.

Modi, Trump speak on West Asia crisis

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets United States President Donald Trump at the White House, in Washington, DC on February 13, 2025. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

Key Points

  • Prime Minister Modi and President Trump discussed the escalating crisis in the Middle East.
  • The conversation highlighted the critical importance of maintaining security in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • The leaders' discussion underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to address Middle Eastern tensions.
  • The call reflects the strategic partnership between India and the US in addressing global security concerns.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday spoke to United States President Donald Trump, focusing on the crisis in the Middle East, US envoy Sergio Gor said.

Modi, Trump discuss keeping Strait of Hormuz open

'President Donald Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. They discussed the ongoing situation in the Middle East, including the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open,' Gor said on social media.

 
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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