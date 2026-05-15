Did Trump, Xi Reset US-China Relations?

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump speaks at a banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

US President Donald Trump wrapped up his Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping by calling the visit 'incredible' and saying 'a lot of good has come of it.'

Trump said the two countries had reached 'fantastic trade deals' and resolved issues that others 'wouldn't have been able to solve.'

Speaking beside Xi Jinping at Beijing's Zhongnanhai leadership compound on Friday, May 15, 2026, Trump described his relationship with the Chinese leader as 'very strong'.

The summit focused heavily on trade, economic cooperation, and the ongoing Iran crisis.

Trump said both leaders agreed that Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons and stressed the importance of keeping the Strait open, likely referring to global energy shipping routes.

He also hinted at possible future military action against Iran if diplomacy failed, saying the US could 'bomb it again', though he preferred securing Iran's enriched uranium stockpile.

Trump suggested China could help influence Tehran and indicated he was losing patience with Iran despite describing Iranian negotiators as 'reasonable'.

Xi Jinping meanwhile told American business executives travelling with Trump that China would 'open wider' to the world and promised stronger opportunities for US companies in the Chinese market.

Trump also said China planned to buy more American oil and agricultural products.

The summit is being viewed globally as an important effort to stabilise US-China ties amid tensions over trade, technology, and geopolitical conflicts.

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at the banquet. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump described his Beijing summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping as 'incredible' and productive, citing 'fantastic trade deals'.

Trump emphasised his 'very strong' relationship with Xi Jinping, highlighting progress on issues others 'wouldn't have been able to solve'.

Both leaders agreed that Iran should not obtain nuclear weapons and stressed the importance of keeping global energy shipping routes open.

Trump hinted at potential military action against Iran if diplomacy fails, while also suggesting China could influence Tehran.

Xi Jinping pledged that China would 'open wider' to the world, promising enhanced opportunities for US companies and increased purchases of American oil and agricultural products.

IMAGE: Trump -- who does not drink -- raises a glass with likely Diet Coke at the banquet.

Interestingly, Trump's glass was taken away by an American waiter while Xi's glass was taken away by a Chinese waiter. World leaders these days are loathe to have their DNA etc captured by rivals. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi raises a toast to Trump. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi arrive to attend the banquet. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi and Trump shake hands at the banquet, here and below. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the banquet, here and below. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Tesla CEO Elon Musk holds a mobile phone as he arrives to attend the banquet.

Several tech CEOs were part of Trump's business delegation but they left their electronic gadgets back in the States; each was issued 'burner' phones, laptops and gadgets by the US State Department to avoid the gizmos being compromised by Chinese malware. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio arrives to attend the banquet. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: US Secretary of War arrives to attend the banquet. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: With Pete Hegseth is White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, who leads the Trump administration's anti-immigration campaign. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the Zhongnanhai garden in Beijing, May 15, 2026, here and below. Zhongnanhai is where the Chinese leaders live in Beijing. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump walks with Xi at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound, here and below. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump poses for a picture with Xi during a visit to the Zhongnanhai Garden. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump talks with Xi Jinping at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound, here and below. Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via/Reuters

Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via/Reuters

Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via/Reuters

Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via/Reuters

Photograph: Mark Schiefelbein/Pool via/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Newspapers with images of Xi meeting Trump at the Great Hall of the People are displayed on the front page at a newsstand in Beijing, May 15, 2026. Photograph: Tingshu Wang/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian, Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff