When Trump Met Xi: Check Out The Body Language

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China, at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began a crucial two-day summit in Beijing on Thursday, with both leaders signalling a desire to stabilise relations between the world's two biggest economies despite deep disagreements on trade, Taiwan, technology and security issues.

Speaking during the opening meeting at the Great Hall of the People, Trump said ties between the United States and China would become 'better than ever before'.

He also highlighted his personal relationship with Xi, saying they had known each other longer than any previous American or Chinese presidents.

Xi, in his remarks, acknowledged the intense global focus on the summit and referred to the 'Thucydides Trap' -- the idea that conflict often emerges when a rising power challenges an established one.

His comments reflected concerns about growing strategic rivalry between Washington and Beijing.

The summit agenda includes discussions on tariffs, rare earth supplies, artificial intelligence, Taiwan and Iran.

Analysts say both countries are looking for ways to prevent tensions from escalating further, especially after years of trade disputes and geopolitical friction.

Harvard Professor Graham Allison, who popularised the 'Thucydides Trap' theory, said the key outcome of the meeting would likely be 'stabilization'. He also predicted that a trade truce reached by Trump and Xi during an earlier meeting in South Korea could become a more formal agreement.

IMAGE: Trump arrives for the welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Key Points US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began a two-day summit in Beijing to stabilise relations despite deep disagreements.

Trump expressed optimism for US-China ties, highlighting his personal relationship with Xi.

Xi acknowledged global focus on the summit and referenced the 'Thucydides Trap,' reflecting concerns about strategic rivalry.

The summit agenda includes discussions on tariffs, rare earth supplies, AI, Taiwan, and Iran.

IMAGE: Trump inspects an honour guard during the welcome ceremony with Xi at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi and Trump at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Leaders' Opening Remarks

Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump is welcomed by children at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via /Reuters

IMAGE: Trump meets with Xi (not in the picture) at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Summit Agenda and Expectations

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Trump and Xi at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

IMAGE: Xi Jinping, seated next to China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi, meets with Trump (not in the picture) at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO of Nvidia, leaves after attending the welcome ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Elon Musk leaves after attending the welcome ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump looks on next to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO of Nvidia, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Apple CEO Tim Cook and others during the welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio while he stands alongside US Ambassador to China David Perdue, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO of Nvidia, during the welcome ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: US Ambassador to China David Perdue, US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Jensen Huang, Founder, President and CEO of Nvidia, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Apple CEO Tim Cook at the welcome ceremony for Trump at the Great Hall of the People, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi greets US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Kenny Holston/Pool via Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff