Mishandling Taiwan issue could spark China-US clash, Xi Jinping warns Trump

President Xi Jinping warned President Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger conflicts between the two countries, highlighting the critical importance of stable China-US relations.

IMAGE: Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump shake hands at a state banquet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. Photograph: van Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Xi Jinping stressed that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-US relations, impacting overall stability.

Both leaders agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy.

Xi Jinping stated that China and the US should be partners rather than rivals, emphasising cooperation over confrontation.

Trump and Xi discussed expanding economic cooperation and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday warned his US counterpart Donald Trump that mishandling the Taiwan issue could trigger "clashes and even conflicts" between the two countries, as the two leaders held wide-ranging talks on the Iran war, energy security and trade.

After concluding the first round of talks, which lasted for around two hours, Trump invited Xi and his wife to the White House on September 24, as both leaders agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy, according to a readout of their meeting issued by the White House.

"I have agreed with President Trump on a new vision of building a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability," Xi said.

Xi said the "new vision" would provide strategic guidance for bilateral relations over the next three years and beyond, and should be welcomed by the people of both countries as well as the international community, official media reported.

Taiwan: A key issue in US-China ties

He, however, stressed that the Taiwan question remained the most important issue in China-US relations.

If it is handled properly, the bilateral relationship "will enjoy overall stability," Xi said. Otherwise, the two countries could face "clashes and even conflicts", putting bilateral ties in great jeopardy, the Chinese leader was quoted as saying by the state-run Xinhua news agency.

Later in his address at a lavish banquet hosted in honour of Trump, Xi said both sides should make relations work.

"We must make it work, and never mess it up," Xi said, adding that both China and the US stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation.

"Our two countries should be partners rather than rivals," he added.

China regards Taiwan as a renegade province that must be reunified with the mainland. It opposes formal diplomatic ties between Taipei and countries that recognise Beijing. The US, however, has maintained ties with Taiwan and continued supplying arms to the island.

In his remarks at the banquet, Trump said the two sides had positive and constructive conversations.

Noting that the US-China relationship is the most consequential bilateral relationship in the world, Trump said the two countries should strengthen cooperation to create a better future for the world, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Trade and economic cooperation

The building of a constructive China-US relationship of strategic stability should not be a mere slogan, but concrete action taken by both sides toward the same goal, he added. China-US economic ties are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, Xi said.

"Where disagreements and frictions exist, equal-footed consultation is the only right choice," he said.

On the trade talks, Xi said that the economic and trade teams of the two countries produced "generally balanced and positive outcomes" in the latest round of bilateral trade talks.

Ahead of Trump's arrival, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent completed the final round of trade negotiations in South Korea on Wednesday, details of which are not known.

"This is good news for the people of the two countries and the world," Xi said, calling on the two sides to sustain the good momentum that they have worked hard to create.

Noting that China will only open its door wider, Xi said American companies are deeply involved in China's reform and opening up, and the US side is welcome to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation.

"The two sides should implement the important consensus we have reached, and make better use of communication channels in the political, diplomatic and military-to-military fields," Xi said.

The two countries should also expand exchanges and cooperation in areas such as the economy and trade, health, agriculture, tourism, people-to-people ties and law enforcement, he added.

Trump's perspective on the summit

Trump termed his meeting with Xi as the "biggest summit ever" to discuss a wide range of issues, including the Iran war and bilateral trade frictions.

This is the first visit to China by a US president in nine years. Trump himself was the last US president to visit China in 2017.

"When there were difficulties, we worked it out. We're going to have a fantastic future together," Trump said.

Trump, who is on a three-day state visit to China, repeatedly called Xi a great leader.

Xi said that they should help each other succeed and prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along well.

Accompanying Trump on his trip to China are some of America's top business leaders, such as Nvidia's Jensen Huang, Tim Cook of Apple, Elon Musk of Tesla and SpaceX, and Larry Fink of BlackRock.

Xi, who earlier welcomed Trump with a ceremonial guard of honour, said he expects 2026 to be a "historic, landmark year" that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations.

China and the US have more common interests than differences, Xi said in his opening remarks.

About China-US trade frictions, he said, "There is no winner in a trade war."

Geopolitical issues: Iran and the Hormuz

Trump's visit comes amid growing economic and geopolitical uncertainties arising from conflicts in West Asia and the subsequent global energy shock that has taken a toll, particularly in Asia.

According to a White House statement, Trump and Xi discussed expanding economic cooperation, keeping the Strait of Hormuz open and preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The two sides also discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation, including expanding market access for American businesses in China and increasing Chinese investment in US industries, it said.

"The two sides agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy," the White House said. However, Beijing has not made any comment to back the US claims.

Xi also "made clear China's opposition to the militarisation of the Strait and any effort to charge a toll for its use", it said.

Xi expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's dependence on the strait in future, according to the readout.

Iran shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman, following the launch of the US-Israeli attacks on February 28.

Iran has occasionally allowed ships of China, its strategic ally, which has been buying 90 per cent of Iranian oil, disregarding the US sanctions.

China has not imported US oil since May 2025 after imposing 20% tariffs during the trade war.

"Both countries agreed that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon," the White House said.

In an interview with NBC News, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Trump had raised the Iran issue during talks with Xi but had not sought Beijing's assistance. "We're not asking for China's help. We don't need their help."

Rubio said China agreed that Iran should not possess nuclear weapons. He also said that China using force in Taiwan would be "very disruptive for the world".

After talks, Xi accompanied Trump on a tour of the Temple of Heaven.