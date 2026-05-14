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Trump's Temple Run In Beijing

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 14, 2026 14:30 IST

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Glimpses from Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's ceremonial Beijing engagement capture diplomacy, symbolism and statecraft at historic Chinese landmarks.

 

Trump Xi Temple of Heaven tour

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Key Points

  • Donald Trump's Beijing visit featured symbolic appearances alongside Xi Jinping at culturally significant Chinese landmarks.
  • The Temple of Heaven tour highlighted diplomatic pageantry amid broader geopolitical and economic discussions between Washington and Beijing.
  • Formal ceremonies at the Great Hall of the People reinforced the importance of protocol during the presidential visit.

Handshake at Temple of Heaven

Xi Trump handshake

IMAGE: Xi and Trump at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Temple tour

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

 

Xi Trump Temple visit

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Leaders at Temple of Heaven

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Temple visit diplomacy

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Trump Xi Beijing heritage tour

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Leaders touring Beijing site

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Temple grounds diplomatic walk

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Trump Xi cultural engagement

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Temple of Heaven state visit

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Family Presence on Tour

State visit with entourage

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Xi Trump temple engagement

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Trump family with Xi

IMAGE: Xi and Trump speak as Eric Trump and Lara Trump look on during their visit to the Temple of Heaven, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

 

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

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