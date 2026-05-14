Trump's Temple Run In Beijing

Glimpses from Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's ceremonial Beijing engagement capture diplomacy, symbolism and statecraft at historic Chinese landmarks.
IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters
Key Points
- Donald Trump's Beijing visit featured symbolic appearances alongside Xi Jinping at culturally significant Chinese landmarks.
- The Temple of Heaven tour highlighted diplomatic pageantry amid broader geopolitical and economic discussions between Washington and Beijing.
- Formal ceremonies at the Great Hall of the People reinforced the importance of protocol during the presidential visit.
Handshake at Temple of Heaven
IMAGE: Xi and Trump at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Family Presence on Tour
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
IMAGE: Xi and Trump speak as Eric Trump and Lara Trump look on during their visit to the Temple of Heaven, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters
Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff