Trump's Temple Run In Beijing

Glimpses from Donald Trump and Xi Jinping's ceremonial Beijing engagement capture diplomacy, symbolism and statecraft at historic Chinese landmarks.

IMAGE: United States President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping tour the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points Donald Trump's Beijing visit featured symbolic appearances alongside Xi Jinping at culturally significant Chinese landmarks.

The Temple of Heaven tour highlighted diplomatic pageantry amid broader geopolitical and economic discussions between Washington and Beijing.

Formal ceremonies at the Great Hall of the People reinforced the importance of protocol during the presidential visit.

Handshake at Temple of Heaven

IMAGE: Xi and Trump at the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, May 14, 2026, here and below. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Family Presence on Tour

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

IMAGE: Xi and Trump speak as Eric Trump and Lara Trump look on during their visit to the Temple of Heaven, May 14, 2026. Photograph: Brendan Smialowski/Pool/Reuters

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff