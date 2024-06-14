Something For Everyone On OTT This Week

Action, drama, romance, comedy -- there's something for every kind of audience on OTT this week. Check out Sukanya Verma's recommendations.
The Fall Guy
Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream
Language: English
Loosely inspired by the 1980s television series of the same name, the Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt starrer revolves around the adventures of a Hollywood stuntman on a mission to find a missing movie star, crack a conspiracy and pursue his ladylove.
Maharaj
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Based on Saurabh Shah's Gujarati book of the same name, Director Siddharth P Malhotra looks into the 1862 Maharaja libel case in the period drama marking the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan opposite Jaideep Ahlawat.
Presumed Innocent
Where to watch? Apple TV+
Language: English
Scott Turow's novel, previously adapted into a Harrison Ford thriller, returns in a series with Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead as prosecutor turned prime suspect.
Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
Weddings, secrets and a flurry of excitement unfolds in the keenly anticipated second part of Bridgerton's third season focusing on the razor sharp Penelope Featherington.
Miss Night and Day
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A 50 year old by day and 20 something by night proves to be both a boon and curse for a woman and her career.
Joke Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Indonesian (with subtitles)
Seven twisted tales of eerie existentialism come to life in Writer-Director Joko Anwar's terrifying anthology.
The Boys Season 4
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
It's time to find new ways to save the world in the satirical superhero series now ready to unleash its fourth and second last season.
Ultraman: Rising
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: English
The Ultraman franchise is alive and kicking as its titular superhero strikes a balance between baseball and baby kaiju.
Yakshini
Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Horror and fantasy collide when a supernatural entity and hopeless romantic forge a special bond over a looming curse.
Gaanth, Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar
Where to watch? Jio Cinema
Language: Hindi
Inspired by the real-life Burari deaths, Gaanth's bleak whodunit tries to get to the bottom of a family's mass suicide in the efforts of a troubled cop and medical intern.
Luv Ki Arranged Marriage
Where to watch? ZEE5
Language: Hindi
A guy finds himself in quite a fix after his single dad falls in love with the mother of the girl he plans to propose to.
Rathnam
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
How far can a MLA's right hand man go to protect a woman against hoodlums because she reminds him of his mother? Rathnam's action-packed masala holds all the answers.
Ground
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
The weekly Sunday ritual of playing cricket among friends is disrupted by the arrival of an unexpected visitor in Ground's winsome action.
Gangs of Godavari
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Telugu (with subtitles)
Low on scruples, high on ambition, a thuggish fellow's rise in the world of local politics, spanning over multiple decades, may or may not have an hefty price to pay.
Sisterhood
Where to watch? Amazon MiniTv
Language: Hindi
Ninth graders of a strict all-girls convent school experience girlhood and sisterhood during the wonder years of life.
Star
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Tamil (with subtitles)
A middle-class photographer's son and his single-minded desire to make it big in the Tamil film industry forms the focus of Star's sentimental storytelling.
The Iron Claw
Where to watch? Lionsgate Play
Language: English
Life within the professional wrestling family of Von Erichs, their many highs and lows come to light in the riveting drama led by Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.