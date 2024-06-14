Something For Everyone On OTT This Week

Action, drama, romance, comedy -- there's something for every kind of audience on OTT this week. Check out Sukanya Verma's recommendations.

The Fall Guy

Where to watch? Rent on BookMyShow Stream

Language: English

Loosely inspired by the 1980s television series of the same name, the Ryan Gosling-Emily Blunt starrer revolves around the adventures of a Hollywood stuntman on a mission to find a missing movie star, crack a conspiracy and pursue his ladylove.

Maharaj

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Based on Saurabh Shah's Gujarati book of the same name, Director Siddharth P Malhotra looks into the 1862 Maharaja libel case in the period drama marking the acting debut of Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan opposite Jaideep Ahlawat.

Presumed Innocent

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Scott Turow's novel, previously adapted into a Harrison Ford thriller, returns in a series with Jake Gyllenhaal in the lead as prosecutor turned prime suspect.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Weddings, secrets and a flurry of excitement unfolds in the keenly anticipated second part of Bridgerton's third season focusing on the razor sharp Penelope Featherington.

Miss Night and Day

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A 50 year old by day and 20 something by night proves to be both a boon and curse for a woman and her career.

Joke Anwar's Nightmares and Daydreams

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Indonesian (with subtitles)

Seven twisted tales of eerie existentialism come to life in Writer-Director Joko Anwar's terrifying anthology.

The Boys Season 4

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

It's time to find new ways to save the world in the satirical superhero series now ready to unleash its fourth and second last season.

Ultraman: Rising

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The Ultraman franchise is alive and kicking as its titular superhero strikes a balance between baseball and baby kaiju.

Yakshini

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Horror and fantasy collide when a supernatural entity and hopeless romantic forge a special bond over a looming curse.

Gaanth, Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Inspired by the real-life Burari deaths, Gaanth's bleak whodunit tries to get to the bottom of a family's mass suicide in the efforts of a troubled cop and medical intern.

Luv Ki Arranged Marriage

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Hindi

A guy finds himself in quite a fix after his single dad falls in love with the mother of the girl he plans to propose to.

Rathnam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

How far can a MLA's right hand man go to protect a woman against hoodlums because she reminds him of his mother? Rathnam's action-packed masala holds all the answers.

Ground

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

The weekly Sunday ritual of playing cricket among friends is disrupted by the arrival of an unexpected visitor in Ground's winsome action.

Gangs of Godavari

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Low on scruples, high on ambition, a thuggish fellow's rise in the world of local politics, spanning over multiple decades, may or may not have an hefty price to pay.

Sisterhood

Where to watch? Amazon MiniTv

Language: Hindi

Ninth graders of a strict all-girls convent school experience girlhood and sisterhood during the wonder years of life.

Star

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

A middle-class photographer's son and his single-minded desire to make it big in the Tamil film industry forms the focus of Star's sentimental storytelling.

The Iron Claw

Where to watch? Lionsgate Play

Language: English

Life within the professional wrestling family of Von Erichs, their many highs and lows come to light in the riveting drama led by Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.