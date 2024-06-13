Style Your Hair Like Bebo This Monsoon!

We love the rains but it's a task to style your hair and keep it tidy when it's pouring or at least seems like it!

But worry not because these gorgeous ladies are here to show you how to rock cute hairstyles this monsoon season.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor Khan shows us how to tie the perfect high pony. It's chic, easy and goes well on any outfit.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt's centre-parted braided hairdo is not traditional at all and that's what makes it so cool. This hairstyle is definitely worth a try this monsoon.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chopra Jonas/Instagram

Space buns were popular in the 1990s and they are still considered super adorable. Here's Priyanka Chopra Jonas slaying the hairdo like a true diva and so can you!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shraddha Kapoor/Instagram

Fish tail braids should be your go to hairstyle when it pours because they will never go out of fashion.

And we are sure Shraddha Kapoor will agree!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

If you want a fuss-free hairdo then go the Janhvi Kapoor and opt for a simple braid.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

We also like Malaika Arora's easy-peasy hack. Tie your hair in a pony and wear a stylish cap to look party ready.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

How about giving this bohemian braided pony hairdo a chance this monsoon?

All you curly-haired girls can thank Taapsee Pannu later!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Kangana Ranaut working that messy high bun like a pro is what dreams are made of.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Want a sleek hairstyle that's easy yet elegant? Well, Hina Khan's half knot tied with a colourful scarf is the answer.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Surbhi Jyoti/Instagram

A neatly tied bun with bangs in front is such a pretty hairdo that anyone can pull it off if it's done right!

And Surbhi Jyoti, of course, got it right. Don't you guys agree?