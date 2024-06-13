News
Rediff.com  » Movies » 10 Times Disha Rocked The DESI GIRL Look!

10 Times Disha Rocked The DESI GIRL Look!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 13, 2024 11:04 IST
While Disha Patani's bikini pictures are known to set the Internet on fire, the actress has turned heads many a times wearing saris, lehenga-cholis and anarkalis as well.

As Disha celebrates her 32nd birthday on June 13, here's looking at her rocking the desi girl!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha is the epitome of grace and elegance in her gorgeous custom made champagne gold anarkali with matching gharara and some beautiful traditional jewellery.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Our birthday girl slays the sari look to perfection in white. Her sexy pearl embellished blouse definitely gets a big thumbs up from us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Last year at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party, Ms Patani turned up looking like an absolute pataka in a simple green sari with golden border.

 

Photograph: Pradeep Bandekar

Only Disha can pull off a shimmery chocolate brown sari teamed with a velvet strappy blouse featuring a plunging neckline with so much confidence and sass.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

All we can say about this sari look is that after Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha truly deserves the desi girl tag in Bollywood.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Here's Disha looking effortlessly beautiful in a mint green anarkali dress which is not just pleasing to the eyes but also a perfect bridesmaid outfit.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

In this stunning pastel pink lehenga-choli by Falguni Shane Peacock, Disha is like a desi Cinderella waiting for her Prince Charming.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

How adorable is Disha in this white and gold sharara set?

Guess sometimes less is indeed more!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

The actress dishes out some serious fashion and fitness goals together in this mint green sharara set designed by Arpita Mehta.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Disha Patani/Instagram

Disha in this designer red and gold lehenga-choli is what bridal dreams are made of and we are totally digging it!

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
Disha Patani REVEALS Her Style Secrets
Scenes From Disha's Bikini Holiday
Like Disha's HOT Blingy Avatar?
NEET-UG: Grace marks withdrawn, re-test on June 23
Kuwait fire: Kerala families await official word
What Left Kartik Teary Eyed?
The UFO At Rashtrapati Bhavan!
