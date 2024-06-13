10 Times Disha Rocked The DESI GIRL Look!

While Disha Patani's bikini pictures are known to set the Internet on fire, the actress has turned heads many a times wearing saris, lehenga-cholis and anarkalis as well.
As Disha celebrates her 32nd birthday on June 13, here's looking at her rocking the desi girl!
Disha is the epitome of grace and elegance in her gorgeous custom made champagne gold anarkali with matching gharara and some beautiful traditional jewellery.
Our birthday girl slays the sari look to perfection in white. Her sexy pearl embellished blouse definitely gets a big thumbs up from us.
Last year at Ekta Kapoor's Diwali party, Ms Patani turned up looking like an absolute pataka in a simple green sari with golden border.
Only Disha can pull off a shimmery chocolate brown sari teamed with a velvet strappy blouse featuring a plunging neckline with so much confidence and sass.
All we can say about this sari look is that after Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha truly deserves the desi girl tag in Bollywood.
Here's Disha looking effortlessly beautiful in a mint green anarkali dress which is not just pleasing to the eyes but also a perfect bridesmaid outfit.
In this stunning pastel pink lehenga-choli by Falguni Shane Peacock, Disha is like a desi Cinderella waiting for her Prince Charming.
How adorable is Disha in this white and gold sharara set?
Guess sometimes less is indeed more!
The actress dishes out some serious fashion and fitness goals together in this mint green sharara set designed by Arpita Mehta.
Disha in this designer red and gold lehenga-choli is what bridal dreams are made of and we are totally digging it!