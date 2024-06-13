News
Rediff.com  » Movies » New Jodi in Bollywood!

New Jodi in Bollywood!

By NAMRATA THAKKER
June 13, 2024 14:04 IST
Pooja on holiday...Kareena's favourite Yoga pose...Samantha puts on her thinking cap...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Wamiqa Gabbi/Instagram

Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry is electrifying and we absolutely want to see them together on the big screen soon.

The duo have teamed up for a music video, Ittefaq, which is out already.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde doesn't miss out on her workouts even when she's holidaying.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kareena Kapoor Khan/Instagram

If you're wondering which is Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite yoga asana then let us tell you it's Chakrasana.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Samantha /Instagram

Guess what Samantha is thinking.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bipasha Basu/Instagram

Bipasha Basu posts a beautiful family picture with husband Karan Singh Grover as their daughter Devi turns 19 months.

'A blink and it's 19 months of magic already.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sagarika Ghatge/Instagram

How adorable is Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's unfiltered selfie?

The two are indeed #Couplegoals!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mouni Roy/Instagram

Mouni Roy continues to update her Insta account with amazing holiday pictures from Spain. Also, we are digging her black-and-white bikini look!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Arijit Singh/Instagram

Arijit Singh jams with Martin Garrix and the later calls their rendezvous an 'incredible week.'

We wonder what's in store for us.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Palak Tiwari driving away her mid-week blues by spending time with her buddy.

NAMRATA THAKKER / Rediff.com
