New Jodi in Bollywood!

Pooja on holiday...Kareena's favourite Yoga pose...Samantha puts on her thinking cap...
Wamiqa Gabbi and Siddhant Chaturvedi's chemistry is electrifying and we absolutely want to see them together on the big screen soon.
The duo have teamed up for a music video, Ittefaq, which is out already.
Pooja Hegde doesn't miss out on her workouts even when she's holidaying.
If you're wondering which is Kareena Kapoor Khan's favourite yoga asana then let us tell you it's Chakrasana.
Guess what Samantha is thinking.
Bipasha Basu posts a beautiful family picture with husband Karan Singh Grover as their daughter Devi turns 19 months.
'A blink and it's 19 months of magic already.'
How adorable is Sagarika Ghatge and Zaheer Khan's unfiltered selfie?
The two are indeed #Couplegoals!
Mouni Roy continues to update her Insta account with amazing holiday pictures from Spain. Also, we are digging her black-and-white bikini look!
Arijit Singh jams with Martin Garrix and the later calls their rendezvous an 'incredible week.'
We wonder what's in store for us.
Palak Tiwari driving away her mid-week blues by spending time with her buddy.