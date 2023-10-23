Navratri: Bollywood's Dance Of Peacock Greens

After orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow, green and grey, it's time to bid adieu to Navratri's colourful celebration in the prettiest hues of purple and peacock green.

Yesterday's shade was purple and Sukanya Verma gives us a collage showcasing Bollywood's love for the colour of magic inside out.

Up next, a look at nine different ways peacock green popped up on our screens.

Bombay Velvet

Raveena Tandon's peacock inspired costume delivering a cameo in Anurag Kashyap's period crime drama is the A to Z of exquisite.

Jaal

Mandakini goes full on morni mode for a song and dance sequence of Jaal.

Jawan

From Om Shanti Om to Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have been twinning and winning.

Aitraaz

Kareena Kapoor's head to toe peacock green makes a strong case for matching-matching.

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Raj Malhotra wasn't the only one reeling under the impact of Kajol's halter neck satin gown and crystal earrings seduction.

Dil Tera Aashiq

Madhuri Dixit doffs her hat at the hue like only she can.

Fitoor

Between her auburn red hair and deep green shirt, Katrina could well be signalling Merry Christmas, which, interestingly is the name of her December release directed by Sriram Raghavan.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Even the crockery in Karan Johar's extravaganzas looks like it follows Pantone trends.

Bhediya

Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan's warm embrace against the backdrop of North East's beautiful greens is reminder of all the peacocks and peacock greens in holds.