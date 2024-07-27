News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 2 BSF battalions shifted from Odisha to Jammu amid surge in terror attacks

2 BSF battalions shifted from Odisha to Jammu amid surge in terror attacks

By Neelabh Srivastava
July 27, 2024 19:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government has ordered the extraction of two Border Security Force battalions, comprising more than 2,000 personnel, from Odisha to beef up security in the terror-hit Jammu region along the India-Pakistan border, official sources said on Saturday.

IMAGE: BSF jawans during an anti-Maoist operation in the Bejangiwada reserve forest, at the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border in Malkangiri, June 21, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

The decision to "immediately" move the two units from the anti-Maoist operations grid to Jammu was taken in the wake of the recent spate of terror attacks in the region, the sources told PTI.

 

Officials in the security establishment said the two Border Security Force units were meant to be deployed as the "second line" of defence behind the first tier of its units deployed along the international border in the Jammu area to check infiltration of terrorists from across the frontier, apart from attacks by these elements in the hinterland.

The troops of these two units are expected to be based in Samba and near the Jammu-Punjab border, the sources said.

"Two recent meetings, one in Delhi and one in Jammu, of the top security brass necessitated bolstering BSF deployment in Jammu," said a senior officer, requesting anonymity.

"There was a proposal to move two BSF battalions from Odisha to Chhattisgarh to intensify anti-Maoist operations there but these units are now being sent to Jammu, given the current situation," the officer added.

The BSF guards more than 2,289 kilometres of the international boundary that runs along Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat in India's western flank.

The Jammu region accounts for 485 kilometres of this border, interspersed with dense forests and mountainous terrain. About a dozen BSF battalions are deployed along the international border region in Jammu.

Security in the Jammu area has come into focus following a series of terror attacks in Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Udhampur, Kathua and Doda districts this year that have led to the killings of 22 people, including 11 security personnel and a village defence guard member.

Five terrorists were killed in two encounters in Kathua and Doda districts last month.

One BSF battalion, the sources said, was being withdrawn from Malkangiri district and the other from Koraput district of Odisha on the directions of the Union ministry of home affairs.

Prior to the extraction of the two units, both the districts had four battalions each, deployed as part of anti-Naxal operations duty.

The officials said deploying replacements for these two battalions was a decision that would be taken later.

The deployment of BSF troops in the "second line and depth" areas along Jammu and other parts of the international border has been a long proposed plan after officers of the force and experts pointed out that such a backup would help check infiltration and terrorist activities in the hinterland.

The Jammu area is vulnerable to cross-border tunnels and its dense forests and mountainous terrain make it an ideal ground for terrorists to launch attacks against civilians and security forces.

The infrastructure for the "second line" deployment will have to be created over the next few months and years and, till that time, the new two units will man the Jammu international border, a senior officer in Jammu and Kashmir said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Neelabh Srivastava in New Delhi
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu
Army deploys 500 para commandos in Jammu
'Pak-China Have Shifted Focus From K To J'
'Pak-China Have Shifted Focus From K To J'
Is Terror Raising Ugly Head Again In J&K?
Is Terror Raising Ugly Head Again In J&K?
Manu only bright spot on dismal day for shooters
Manu only bright spot on dismal day for shooters
Lakshya Sen cruises into men's badminton second round
Lakshya Sen cruises into men's badminton second round
Harris gains ground post Biden exit, in tie with Trump
Harris gains ground post Biden exit, in tie with Trump
Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit
Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit

More like this

From Doda to Reasi, Jammu sees rise in terror attacks

From Doda to Reasi, Jammu sees rise in terror attacks

'Terrorists Hit, Run, Hide In Dense Doda Jungle'

'Terrorists Hit, Run, Hide In Dense Doda Jungle'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances