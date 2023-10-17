Navratri: Bollywood's Reign Of Red

Nine days of festivity. Nine fabulous colours.

After orange and white, Sukanya Verma paints these pages red with the fiery shade that's loved for its striking symbolism in Hindi movies.

Jodhaa Akbar

Royal-blood or regular folk, red remains the colour of choice among Bollywood dulhanias.

I Hate Luv Storys

Few things say 'I love you' as effortlessly as red roses.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Or King Khan flanked by a bunch of red heart balloons on Valentine's Day.

Om Shanti Om

There's no shortage of scenes highlighting the significance of ek chutki sindoor in Hindi movies. Or parodying it.

Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela

The blood red tilak smeared on Ranveer Singh's forehead matching with his equally striking scarlet turban vouch for its virtue too.

Khoon Bhari Maang

Bollywood's all-time style icon Rekha turns red lipstick into an art form.

Mirch Masala

Spicy mirchi represents unrelenting feminism, a weapon to bring down a monster in the sharp visuals of Smita Patil's Mirch Masala.

Maine Pyaar Kiya

Thought of as the forbidden fruit fuelling romantic action between Adam and Eve, apples in Bollywood translate to coy symbolism like Maine Pyaar Kiya.

Andaz Apna Apna

Glasses full of ruby red sherbet-e-jannat turned props to play 'aithihasik' football by Aamir Khan's champion scoundrel is an enduring memory for Amar Prem fans.