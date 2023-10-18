Navratri: Blue Is The Warmest Colour

Checked our orange, white and red lists yet?

Continuing our Navratri colour trail, Sukanya Verma lists nine royal blue impressions that Bollywood left on screen.

Robot

Aishwarya's peacock-inspired feathery avatar is the A to Z of royal blue.

Barsaat

Remember when Bobby Deol looked at the world through his blue tinted sunglasses in his debut film, Barsaat?

Dilwale

'90s beauty Raveena Tandon giving head to toe sapphire vibes in her shiny blue baubles.

Saawariya

Love or loathe, it doesn't get bluer than Sanjay Leela Bhansali's art design marvel that launched the career of star kids Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

Gaslight

Sara Ali Khan's blue streaked mane gives her that edgy, bohemian vibe.

Deewar

A style statement, a symbol of labour class rebellion, the sight of the Big B in Deewar's blue shirt uniform is synonymous with his Angry Young Man.

Kaho Naa…Pyaar Hai

Nothing screams luxury louder than Hrithik's ride against the scenic mountains of New Zealand, a swanky royal blue BMW.

Ra.One

Notice how blue represents good while red stands for evil in Bollywood's colour scheme as far as science fiction fantasies go?

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Classic blue denims sported by Kajol's tomboy Anjali in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, which just celebrated its 25th anniversary, convey the imagery of college days and youth like few can.