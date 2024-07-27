Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit

IMAGE: China's Yiwen Sun reacts after losing to Japan's Miho Yoshimura in the Olympics women's Epee Individual Table of 32 round at Grand Palais, Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

There was a major shock on the first morning of the fencing competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday when reigning women's epee champion Sun Yiwen of China was knocked out in her opening bout by Japan's Miho Yoshimura.

The two were locked up at 13 touches each after the regulation three periods of three minutes and 43rd-ranked Yoshimura secured victory in the first few seconds of sudden-death overtime.

Sun, a twice World champion who won individual and team bronzes in Rio in 2016, took a few minutes to acknowledge her loss to Yoshimura, who moved into the last 16 at Grand Palais.