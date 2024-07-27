News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit

Defending fencing champion Sun makes shock exit

July 27, 2024 19:21 IST
China's Yiwen Sun reacts after losing to Japan's Miho Yoshimura in the Olympics women's Epee Individual Table of 32 round at Grand Palais, Paris, on Saturday.

IMAGE: China's Yiwen Sun reacts after losing to Japan's Miho Yoshimura in the Olympics women's Epee Individual Table of 32 round at Grand Palais, Paris, on Saturday. Photograph: Albert Gea/Reuters

There was a major shock on the first morning of the fencing competition at the Paris Olympics on Saturday when reigning women's epee champion Sun Yiwen of China was knocked out in her opening bout by Japan's Miho Yoshimura.

 

The two were locked up at 13 touches each after the regulation three periods of three minutes and 43rd-ranked Yoshimura secured victory in the first few seconds of sudden-death overtime.

Sun, a twice World champion who won individual and team bronzes in Rio in 2016, took a few minutes to acknowledge her loss to Yoshimura, who moved into the last 16 at Grand Palais.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
