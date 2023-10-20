News
Navratri: Go Green Bollywood Style!

Navratri: Go Green Bollywood Style!

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 20, 2023 08:58 IST
Orange, white, red and blue and yellow it's time to go green!

As the Navratri fever kicks in, Sukanya Verma looks at the nice faces of green in Bollywood movies.

 

Bajirao Mastani

Considered auspicious among married women in Maharashtra, Priyanka Chopra adorning green bangles alongside gold is Marathi mulgi at her regal best.

 

Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya

What could be possibly more greener than nature? Bobby Deol and Aishwarya Rai romance in its lap as part of Bollywood's quintessential romantic imagery.

 

Chaalbaaz

Sridevi channels her inner Gaia, the Greek Goddess of Nature in her leafy wreath and plant green lipstick.

 

Chef

Nourishment, sustenance, taste, it's all there in vegetables and who knows this better than Saif Ali Khan's Chef as he goes about explaining its merits to his son at the local farm market?

 

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Many lessons about life and love can be found in the thorny, bristly structure of a cactus plant.

 

83

One of India's favourite sights in the world (and at the moment), Team India playing a game of cricket on a sparkling green pitch.

 

Lakshya

Hrithik Roshan highlights the fearless courage and mental strength of army men shouldering the responsibility of defending and protecting their country in all shades of military green.

 

Don

From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan, there's no shortage of characters demonstrating Bollywood's love for paan-chewing characters.

 

Paap Ki Duniya

Chunky Pandey likening his love to a tota-maina rendezvous in Paap Ki Duniya, how's that for parrot green?

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
