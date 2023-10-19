News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Navratri: Bollywood Says Yay To Yellow

Navratri: Bollywood Says Yay To Yellow

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 19, 2023 08:55 IST
And the fourth and fabulous shade on the Navratri colour time table after orange, white, red and royal blue is...

The colour of joy -- bright, bouncy and jolly yellow. Sukanya Verma notes its nine cheerful impressions in Bollywood.

 

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

North Indian wedding celebrations wouldn't be complete without the merry masti of friends and family gathering to smear yellow haldi on the bride-to-be.

 

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

Bollywood’s dreamy romances are full of dancing in mustard fields but nothing as historical as Raj and Simran's reunion in a field of gold.

 

Kahaani

Vidya Balan pays rich ode to Kolkata's beloved trademarks, the classic yellow cabs among many, in Kahaani.

 

Kedarnath

Whether you're sitting in a five star hotel of a city or a roadside stall in the mountains, nothing beats a bowl of piping hot masala Maggi.

 

Chhatriwali

Chase the monsoon blues away with an umbrella in the sunniest shade of yellow.

 

Ek Villain

Yellow smiley balloons to turn every frown into a smile used to sinister, sarcastic effect in Ek Villain.

 

NH10

Anushka Sharma's ochre yellow hoodie is the only pleasant sight in an otherwise grim, gory revenge thriller.

 

That Girl in Yellow Boots

Kalki's titular yellow boots in Anurag Kashyap's indie drama are as striking as they are stylish.

 

Rangeela

Aamir Khan's all-yellow avatar in Rangeela is one of the most enduring, enthusiastic portrayals of the colour.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
