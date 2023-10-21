News
Navratri: Gorgeous Greys Of Bollywood

Navratri: Gorgeous Greys Of Bollywood

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 21, 2023 12:19 IST
After orange, white, red, royal blue, yellow and green, it's beginning to look a lot like Navratri. Gritty grey's next and Sukanya Verma proves that it can be gorgeous too when seen through Bollywood's loving, lyrical eyes.

 

Kya Love Story Hai

Kareena Kapoor Khan's silvery grey eye makeup is all kinds of sultry and seductive, wouldn't you say?

Duplicate

Juhi Chawla and Sonali Bendre's hot and sweet charms aim to impress in all-grey ensembles and silvery bling.

One Friday Night

If only all men could embrace their inner silver fox as fetchingly as model-turned-actor Milind Soman, it'd be quite a hunk smash!

Padmaavat

Deepika Padukone in warrior mode sporting silver grey armour is a stunning instance of girl power.

Ajooba

One of Bollywood's earliest superheroes, Amitabh Bachchan's grey mask in and as Ajooba is one of the many standout things about the fantasy besides his dolphin mommy.

Mr and Mrs Khiladi

Speaking of dolphins, here's a cute grey one enjoying some play time with Juhi Chawla and Akshay Kumar in a water park of Canada, of which the latter recently relinquished his citizenship.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

The colour of cement, concrete and Scotland's famed castles forms the backdrop of Shah Rukh Khan's trademark pose.

PK

Quaint European streets filled with rows of cosy homes and grey cobblestone streets, a postcard from Belgium.

Hindustani

Grey brings to mind cute as a button koala bears too. Kamal Haasan and Manisha Koirala make a trip to Australia to get up, close and personal.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
