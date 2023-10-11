News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Navratri Special: Bollywood's Orange Supremacy

Navratri Special: Bollywood's Orange Supremacy

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 11, 2023 11:40 IST
Bring out the dandiya sticks and dance a storm, it’s Navratri time. Nine days of colours, joy and revelry, starting October 15.

And since it's always celebration season in Bollywood, Sukanya Verma kick-starts the festivities with the first colour of the Navratri season: The bright and bold hues of orange and its nine striking impressions in Hindi movies.

 

Agneepath

Bollywood Navratri

A picture of devotion and worship, Hrithik Roshan's saffron fervour is hard to miss in this dramatic aarti sequence of Agneepath.

 

Brahmastra

Bollywood Navratri

Ranbir Kapoor basks in the blessings and Benares's kesariya mood sporting genda garlands et al in Brahmastra.

 

Dilwale

Bollywood Navratri

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's gerua shades of romance highlight their legendary chemistry to the hilt.

 

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna

Bollywood Navratri

When Karan Johar's showmanship meets American autumn, the larger-than-life romance in Tumhi Dekho Na's maple-leaf serenade is a sight for sore eyes.

 

Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo

Bollywood Navratri

Salman Khan is every one of us wanting to steal a bite off a platter full of bright orange, lip-smacking imartis.

 

Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai

Bollywood Navratri

No greater artistry than nature painting the skies in golden orange sunsets. Our Jaane Jaan Bebo also agrees.

 

The Dirty Picture

Bollywood Navratri

Excess is Bollywood's middle name. And Naseeruddin Shah and Vidya Balan rolling on a carpet of countless oranges demonstrate it most cheekily.

 

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Bollywood Navratri

Anjali Sharma's basketball supremacy in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is a proud shade of orange and deeply etched in our memory.

 

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Bollywood Navratri

As is Farhan Akhtar's awe for Bagwati or as he likes to call a orange-hued Hermes Kelly luxury handbag enjoying a road trip in Spain alongside Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Abhay Deol.

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
