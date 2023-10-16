Navratri: Bollywood's White Wonders

It's safedi ki chamkar time, folks!

After glimpsing at some bright and bold orange imagery as part of our Navratri colour celebrations, it's time to embrace the cool, calm, pristine wonders of white and its nine serene impressions in Hindi movies.

Sukanya Verma takes a quick peek.

Chennai Express

The sight of Deepika Padukone praying in a temple while sporting a white and gold traditional sari and fresh mogras conveys both simplicity and purity.

Chandni

Hailed as the King of Romance, Yash Chopra has a monopoly on the shade and the dreamy manner he presented his heroines, sashaying against beautiful landscapes in a wardrobe full of white.

3 Idiots

Obsessed with the moon since time immemorial, Bollywood never exhausts of ways to write poetry about its romantic glow or waltz around it.

Jeans

It doesn't get whiter than the Taj Mahal, a symbol of eternal love and timeless beauty. Who better to vouch for its immaculate disposition than a picture perfect Aishwarya Rai?

Khamoshi: The Musical

Lighting a bunch of plain white candles in the church are a warm sign of Salman Khan and Manisha Koirala's starry-eyed ardour.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Few things convey the intensity of true love than a Hindi film hero and heroine pouring their heart out to each other against milky-white mountains.

Delhi 6

Messengers of love and mischief, the fluttery white kabootar of Bollywood may have played a part in the romantic reunion of a couple or two.

Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi

Representing purity and power at once, nothing screams royal like a string of shiny white pearls.

Dil To Pagal Hai

Embellishing images of giddy romance in Bollywood forever, sheer curtains in transparent white hues are the unsung props of countless prem kahanis.