2023's Most Entertaining Moments Caught On Camera

Film stars sure know how to entertain, whether it's in the movies or off screen.

Audiences get to see their real personalities at various movie events or even personal moments, which they don't mind sharing with the media.

Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com worked hard through the year to capture movie stars on camera, and here are some of 2023's most entertaining moments.

Photograph: Shashank Parade/PTI Photo from the Rediff Archives

Shah Rukh Khan sure knows how to romance his ladies both on and off camera.

So at the success meet of his film Pathaan, SRK wooed Deepika Padukone by singing to her, drawing cheers from the audiences.

Looks like he got a kiss in return!

Lin Laishram and Randeep Hooda showed us how beautiful Manipuri weddings can be.

The couple got married in traditional style, right down to the bride's wedding costume of Potloi, a decorated cylindrical skirt made of thick fabric, and the floral garlands made of Jasmine flowers (kundo) that they exchanged.

It certainly makes us appreciate even more the beautiful Indian state that saw one of its worst years in history.

Sonu Nigam gave everyone an evening to remember when he sang the soulful Rona Aaya from the film Safed.

The Ganpati festival sure brings out the best of Shilpa Shetty.

Not only did she look gorgeous at the parties, she didn't hold back when she danced to the tunes of dholaks during its visarjan.

We can also learn a thing or two from her much-needed, environmental-friendly way of saying goodbye to God.

23 years after her big screen debut, Kareena still feels nervous.

After all, she's making her debut all over again.

She also discusses her fabulous co-stars, claiming, "There were times I would be in the middle of a shot and would just forget my lines!"

Asha Bhosle sings like a legend even at 90!

In fact, she celebrated her milestone birthday with a three-hour concert in Dubai, where she sang her chartbusters live.

If you missed it, watch her sing in this video.

She gives some cool one-liners too, 'Main aakhri Mughal hoon is film line ka.'

What's it like being Anil Kapoor?

The actor, who is among the busiest at 67, remains modest and shares that he still has to prep for his roles.

Some of the roles he especially worked hard on were Eeshwar, Lamhe and Mr India while actioners like Mashaal and Karma came easy to him.

The actor looks back at his career in this video.

Did you know that Ajay Devgn has a 'No Kissing' clause in his contract?

Whether or not he plans to change it in future, he didn't mind getting a kiss from his Bholaa co-star Tabu.