Kejriwal 'ready to campaign for BJP if Modi...'

Kejriwal 'ready to campaign for BJP if Modi...'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 06, 2024 14:31 IST
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide free electricity in the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states before the Delhi assembly elections, promising to campaign for the saffron party if he fulfills this demand.

IMAGE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Photograph: ANI Photo

Addressing a public gathering at 'Janta Ki Adalat', Kejriwal accused the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'double engine' governments of failing across the states, predicting their ouster from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

He termed the 'double engine' model as 'double loot and double corruption'.

 

"I challenge PM Modi to provide free electricity in all 22 BJP-ruled states before the Delhi Assembly elections in February. If he does, I will campaign for the BJP," Kejriwal asserted.

"The exit polls show the BJP's double engine governments will soon collapse in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

Kejriwal further accused the BJP of being anti-poor, citing the removal of bus marshals and data entry operators as well as the halting of home guards' salaries in Delhi.

"There is no democracy in Delhi. It's under the LG's rule," he alleged.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
